Ctg port bans unauthorized photography, video recording

Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) has prohibited taking and circulating photographs and videos of the port and its sensitive installations without prior permission to ensure the security of the port and its critical facilities.

The CPA announced the decision in a press release signed by its Secretary Syed Refayet Hamim.

According to the release, unauthorised activities must be strictly avoided, particularly around Key Point Installations (KPIs), restricted areas and security-related facilities. All port users have been directed to comply with the relevant security guidelines.

It said publishing or circulating information about port security measures, restricted areas, surveillance capabilities, facility layouts and operational details through social media, online platforms, mass media or any other medium without prior approval from the authority is unlawful.

The release warned that anyone compromising port security through unauthorised publication or circulation of such information will face action under applicable laws, security regulations and existing directives of the port authority.

The CPA said Chattogram Port is the country’s primary maritime gateway and a vital hub for the national economy, import-export activities and international trade. The security of the port and its critical infrastructure and sensitive installations is directly linked to national interests.

It added that capturing, publishing or circulating sensitive locations, information, designs, images or other materials related to state security without authorisation is a punishable offence.

Under Section 12 of the Chattogram Port Authority Act, 2022, all locations and facilities within the port boundaries have been designated as “Restricted Port Areas” to ensure smooth operations and regulate public access.

Besides, under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, unauthorized possession, disclosure or dissemination of sensitive locations, information, designs, images or other data concerning state security and interests is punishable by law.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/trade/ctg-port-bans-unauthorized-photography-video-recording