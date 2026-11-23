Troubled Padma Bank now heads for merger or liquidation under provision of the Bank Resolution Act 2026 that determines destiny of failed lenders.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has made a decision in principle to bring the hollowed-out bank under purview of the Bank Resolution Act, paving the way for its possible restructuring, transfer of assets and liabilities, merger or liquidation.

The decision came from a meeting of the central bank’s board, held at its headquarters in Dhaka with Bangladesh Bank Governor Md Mostaqur Rahman in the chair, according to an official familiar with the development in the banking sector.

The move will empower the central bank to determine an appropriate resolution mechanism for the financially distressed bank instead of necessarily pursuing a conventional merger.

“An in-principle decision was taken at today’s board meeting to bring Padma Bank under the resolution framework,” BB spokesperson Arif Hossain Khan confirmed to The Financial Express.

Asked about the possible resolution modus operandi, he said he was yet to know which process would be followed in the case of Padma Bank.

Under the Bank Resolution Act, the Bangladesh Bank is authorised to determine how a non-viable bank should be resolved. Available options include restructuring the institution, transferring its assets and liabilities, merging it with another bank or liquidating it.

Padma Bank, formerly known as Farmers Bank, has been grappling with financial distress since its establishment in 2013 amid allegations of large-scale lending irregularities and weaknesses in corporate governance.

The bank was founded under the chairmanship of former Awami League presidium member and minister Muhiuddin Khan Alamgir, who resigned in 2017 following allegations of lending scams and irregularities.

Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat subsequently joined the bank as a sponsor shareholder and became its chairman in January 2018. The institution was renamed Padma Bank in 2019 in an attempt to restore public confidence.

As part of efforts to bail out the troubled lender, four state-owned commercial banks — Sonali, Janata, Agrani and Rupali — along with the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB), invested Tk 7.15 billion in exchange for shares.

The state-owned institutions later extended further financial support through subordinated bonds and fixed deposits in a bid to breathe life into the bank.

Together, the five state-owned institutions hold around 68 per cent of Padma shares.

Despite repeated financial support, the bank’s financial health remains critical.

According to Bangladesh Bank data cited in an October 2026 report, Padma Bank’s classified loans stood at Tk 55.38 billion as of June 2026, accounting for around 90 per cent of its total outstanding loans.

The exceptionally high proportion of default loans highlights the scale of the challenges facing the lender and raises questions about the effectiveness of previous rescue efforts.

The latest move by the central bank signals a shift towards a formal resolution process to remedy the bank’s prolonged financial crisis.

https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/economy/padma-bank-heads-for-merger-or-liquidation