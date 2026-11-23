Garment manufacturers at 317 factories have suffered losses of around $682 million, or Tk8,184 crore, due to production disruptions caused by labour unrest and the relocation of orders to other countries.

Of the total, direct losses from production disruptions amounted to $428 million, equivalent to around Tk5,136 crore. Meanwhile, orders worth $254 million, or approximately Tk3,048 crore, shifted from Bangladesh to other countries during the same period.

The figures were revealed in a survey by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA). The trade body disclosed the findings in a statement today (22 November).

Infographics TBS

The BGMEA said the unrest had significantly undermined buyers’ confidence. Factories participating in the survey reported that buyers had already shifted 59 million pieces of confirmed garment orders to other countries, with a market value of $254 million.

“Beyond this, most of the remaining orders are now at serious risk because of delays in product delivery. To retain export orders, factories are being forced to resort to costly air shipments, offer substantial discounts and even face direct order cancellations – losses that have not been included in this calculation,” the statement said.

Garment workers began taking to the streets in October demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk30,000. However, the unrest spread on a wider scale from the beginning of this month. The BGMEA’s assessment covers losses incurred since the start of November.

The trade body recently sent letters to its member factories seeking information on the losses caused by instability and disruptions over the 18 days from 1 to 18 November. It said the estimate was based on preliminary information received from 317 factories today, although more than 600 factories had suffered losses.

The BGMEA said the actual scale of the damage was far greater, and the survey figures represented only a partial picture of the losses.

More than 600 BGMEA member factories have been affected, but only 317 could participate in the short-notice survey. Moreover, although the survey covered the period up to 18 November, instability in industrial areas has continued. As a result, the overall losses are likely to exceed the estimate.

“The depth of the damage cannot be measured solely in terms of immediate financial losses. An even greater and irreparable blow has been dealt to the long-term image, reliability and future prospects of Bangladesh’s garment industry in the global market. This is already evident in the large-scale relocation of orders to other countries,” the BGMEA said.

BGMEA president Mahmud Hasan Khan told TBS today that 669 garment factories had been affected, with the duration of disruption ranging from one day to as many as 21 days.

Meanwhile, speaking at an event on garment workers’ wages today, the BGMEA President said disorder could perhaps have been justified before the wage board was formed – that is, until October. But unrest since 1 November, after the board was formed, could not be justified under any circumstances.

“If we call this incitement and say political elements have entered the scene, would that be wrong?” he asked.

25 factories closed, 15 declare holiday in Savar, Ashulia

Although the situation in the industrial areas remained relatively calm today, 25 garment factories remained closed. Of these, 21 factories were shut under Section 13(1) of the Labour Act, which follows the “no work, no pay” policy.

Another two factories declared a general holiday today after workers failed to report for work, said Mohammad Mominul Islam Bhuiyan, superintendent of Industrial Police-1.

As of 1pm, a total of 15 factories had been forced to declare a holiday, he added.

‘New wage board to meet workers’ expectations’

Labour and Employment Minister Ariful Haque Chowdhury has expressed hope that the new wage board will meet workers’ expectations, saying people are raising their voices against an ongoing conspiracy in the garment sector.

He made the remarks at the 2nd International Conference on Occupational Health and Safety Research 2026, held today at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital.

Speaking at the event, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said the current government was making every possible effort to ensure workers’ rights.

However, she said a particular group was seeking to harm both the country and its ready-made garment sector through destructive activities under the pretext of labour unrest.

“Protecting this garment sector, one of the country’s most important industries, is a responsibility we all share,” she said.

Prime Minister’s Adviser Mahdi Amin said employers, workers and the government must work together to ensure occupational health and safety in workplaces and factories.

https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/rmg/labour-unrest-costs-317-rmg-factories-tk8184cr-lost-production-orders-bgmea-1610716