Cristiano Ronaldo to enter scripted television with Thierry Henry in new British football drama led by Damian Lewis

Cristiano Ronaldo is taking another major step beyond the football pitch, with the Portugal great set to executive produce and appear in a new scripted television drama centred on the world of British football.

The 41-year-old will be involved in Day 1s, a drama following the life of a fictional elite football agent, with former Arsenal and France great Thierry Henry also expected to feature. Homeland and Billions star Damian Lewis will lead the series as agent Stanley Dalton.

According to The Sun, filming has already begun at Barnet FC’s The Hive Stadium in north-west London, with Henry pictured at the venue during production. Ronaldo is expected to make an appearance in the series alongside his role behind the camera as an executive producer.

The project represents Ronaldo’s first reported acting credit in a scripted production outside advertising campaigns and video games, opening up another avenue for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner while he continues his playing career with Al-Nassr and Portugal.

Ronaldo’s television move gathers serious star power

Day 1s is based on a concept created by football agent Darren Dein, who represents Henry and is also serving as one of the project’s executive producers. Rather than following actual footballers, the series will revolve around Dalton and the world surrounding a powerful football agent, offering a fictional look inside the business and personalities behind the British game.

Lewis, who has also starred in Band of Brothers, will take the central role, while British rapper Dave and actor Carlotta Banat are among the other names reported to be involved. The production is already attracting attention because of the unusual combination of football and Hollywood figures attached to it. An industry source quoted by The Sun claimed the project could trigger strong competition among streaming platforms, although no broadcaster, streaming service or release date has yet been confirmed.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/cristiano-ronaldo-enter-scripted-television-thierry-henry-new-british-football-drama-led