Soumya returns as Bangladesh announce squad for first Australia Test

Highlights

Jaker Ali Anik recalled for Australia series

Nahid Rana and Litton Das miss opening Test

Bangladesh to leave for Australia on 31 July

First Test begins in Darwin on 13 August

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today (26 July) announced a 15-member squad for the first Test of the two-match series against Australia, recalling Soumya Sarkar and Jaker Ali Anik while leaving out pacer Nahid Rana and wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das.

The opening Test will be played in Darwin from 13 August, with the second scheduled to begin in Mackay on 22 August.

Bangladesh will depart for Australia on 31 July and play a three-day warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI from 6 August ahead of the series opener.

Najmul Hossain Shanto will captain the side, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz serving as vice-captain.

The squad includes Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Amit Hasan, Jaker Ali Anik and Taijul Islam.

The pace attack comprises Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury and Mushfik Hasan.

Soumya returns to the Test setup after a lengthy absence, with Mahmudul Hasan Joy losing his place in the squad.

Jaker Ali also makes his return after spending time out of the Test side and is expected to compete with Amit Hasan for the wicketkeeping role.

Nahid Rana and Litton Das have not been included in the squad for the first Test.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vice-captain), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Amit Hasan, Jaker Ali Anik, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury and Mushfik Hasan.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/cricket/soumya-returns-bangladesh-announce-squad-first-australia-test-1498686