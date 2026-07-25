Petition calling for Argentina World Cup ban draws 23m signatures after tournament controversies

FIFA World Cup 2026 – Final – Spain v Argentina – New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. – July 19, 2026 Argentina’s Leandro Paredes clashes with Spain’s Gavi next to assistant coach Walter Samuel. Photo: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/James Lang

A petition calling for Argentina to be permanently banned from the World Cup has attracted more than 23 million signatures from supporters in 170 countries following a series of controversies involving the team during the tournament.

The petition, titled “Argentina Out”, cited incidents ranging from political gestures to allegations of favourable officiating and player misconduct. It argued that Fifa had shown “bias” towards Argentina and said a ban was necessary to give other teams a “fair chance”, reports The Mirror US.

Criticism of the team intensified after Argentina’s semi-final victory, when players displayed a political banner referencing the Falkland Islands. Following Argentina’s defeat to Spain in the final, Leandro Paredes was reported to have confronted Spanish players, while most of the Argentine squad reportedly did not remain for the trophy presentation.

Questions over officiating had also emerged earlier in the tournament after Argentina’s victory over Egypt, with disputed video assistant referee (VAR) and penalty decisions prompting allegations among some supporters that the competition had favoured the South American side.

Fifa did not respond to the petition by taking disciplinary action against Argentina.

The petition closed after Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final with an extra-time goal from Ferran Torres. Organisers of the campaign thanked Spain for “delivering” where Fifa had not.

Despite the campaign, Argentina remains scheduled to co-host the next World Cup, which will mark the tournament’s 100th anniversary.

A separate counter-petition launched by Argentine supporters has gathered about 80,000 signatures, calling for the final to be replayed over what it described as “rigged refereeing”.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/petition-calling-argentina-world-cup-ban-draws-23-million-signatures-after-tournament