‘Don’t let them get a hundred’: Lyon weighs in on the final hour drama in Manchester

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon reflected on India not opting for an early draw to the Manchester Test.

Speaking at a Melbourne Renegades sponsor event, Lyon delved into the incident that saw Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar continue to notch hundreds as India kept their chances in the five-Test series alive.

“Get them out. Don’t let them get a hundred,” the 37-year-old said when asked how England should’ve responded to the matter.

England and India are currently engaging in a fiercely contested ICC World Test Championship series, with the hosts leading 2-1 going into the final Test.

Ben Stokes and Co are also set to face off against Australia in a five-Test Ashes series Down Under later this year.

Opening up on his expectations from the big home summer, Lyon conceded that he is prepared for England batters coming out all guns blazing against him.

“I totally expect them to come out and attack me.

“I think every touring team says they’re going to come and attack the spinner, so I’m pretty used to that now.

“Guys trying to attack me bring me into the game. So I’m looking forward to that. I’ve got some plans, and I’m already writing down a few things I want to try to put in play and work on.”

The Australian off-spinner was all praise for England’s positive brand of cricket, and how the team has evolved over time.

“That’s England and the way they’re playing their cricket, so it’s amazing theatre and something I love viewing.

“I think Bazball has changed a little bit, they’re now honestly talking about ways of how to win games and not being too reckless.

“But the conditions over here, it’s always been a great competition between bat and ball and that’s the way Australia’s produced wickets like that.”

Australia and England will kickstart the five-Test series from 21 November, with the first Test scheduled to be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth.