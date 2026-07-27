Olmo claims Argentina assistant coach Ayala lying about reason for shove

Spanish star Dani Olmo said he does not accept the apology of Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala after their physical confrontation at the end of the World Cup final last week.

Ayala was caught forcefully placing his hands near Olmo’s neck in the aftermath of Spain’s 1-0 victory over Argentina during the scrap that followed after full time.

Ayala told Valencia Capital Radio on Wednesday that “of course” he was sorry, while qualifying the incident and defending himself on two fronts.

“It was more of a shove than anything else, it wasn’t a punch as they’re making it out to be,” Ayala said before adding, “It was a reaction to something he said, but that’s it. If I see him, I’ll obviously apologize to him in person.”

Olmo told the Catalan newspaper Diari de Terrassa this weekend why Ayala’s apology is not accepted, as he challenged Ayala’s version of events.

“Someone who says they’re sorry but justifies a punch by saying it was a response to a comment is surely not sorry because he is lying,” Olmo said. “I didn’t say anything to him, so he doesn’t need to apologize.

“What truly defines us is not the mistake, but the courage to acknowledge it with humility, honesty and dignity.”

FIFA is actively investigating the post-match altercation that involved both sides, particularly Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes confronting multiple members of the Spanish team.

“When my children, my family and all those fans watch the game,” Olmo said, “I want them to be proud of how we competed, how we won and, above all, of our behavior, because the importance of football means that us players are an example for children and the new generations, and that brings with it a huge responsibility.”

Olmo, a 28-year-old midfielder for FC Barcelona, started six of Spain’s eight World Cup matches and recorded two assists.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/sports/sports-special/fifa-world-cup-2026/news/olmo-claims-argentina-assistant-coach-ayala-lying-about-reason-shove-4233641