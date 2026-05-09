China confirms it helped Pakistan’s air force during 2025 war with India

Zhang Heng, an engineer from the Aviation Industry Corporation of China’s (AVIC) Chengdu Aircraft Design and Research Institute, revealed the information to China’s state broadcaster on Thursday.

According to the report, during the conflict that began on May 7 last year, a Chinese-made fighter shot down at least one of India’s French-made fighters.

Pakistan’s air force operates a fleet of Chinese-made J-10CE jets developed by an AVIC subsidiary.

One of the jets reportedly shot down at least one French-made Rafale fighter jet during the war with India.

“At the support base, we frequently heard the roar of fighter jets taking off and the constant wail of air-raid sirens. By late morning, in May, the temperature was already approaching 50°C,” Zhang was quoted as saying.

He described the situation as a “real ordeal” for them, both mentally and physically.

Zhang told CCTV that they were driven by the desire to improve on-site support and ensure their equipment could perform at its full combat potential.

“That wasn’t just a recognition of the J10CE; it was also a testament to the deep bond we formed through working side by side, day in and day out,” he told the interviewer.

A deadly militant attack on tourists in Pahalgam of Indian-administered Kashmir led to the escalations.

The attack on Apr 22 killed 26 people. Pakistan denied any involvement in that.

New Delhi codenamed its retaliatory strikes as “Operation Sindoor”, prompting the Pakistan Army to repeatedly shell Indian villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

In July, the deputy chief of India’s army said China gave Islamabad “live inputs” on key Indian positions during the conflict that lasted barely 90 hours, marking their worst fighting in decades.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/world/trumps-feuds-tensions-with-allies-likely-to-outlast-iran-war