New PMO body to oversee implementation of MPs’ election pledges

The seven-member body aims to ensure inter-ministerial coordination, transparency, and accountability in executing these pledges, according to a notification issued by the PMO on Thursday.

The prime minister’s (PM) advisor on finance and planning will lead the cell as its chairperson.

The protocol officer-1 to the PM has been appointed as the member secretary.

The cell has been tasked with creating and maintaining a comprehensive database of all pledges by lawmakers.

Its primary responsibility involves the initial screening and feasibility assessment of these promises to determine their relevance and public interest priority.

According to the notification, the committee will send recommendations to the respective ministries or departments for execution.

It will also maintain close coordination with field-level officials to monitor progress and provide necessary instructions to ensure successful implementation.

The cell is required to provide regular updates to the authorities on the overall progress of these promises.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/probe-opens-into-negligence-behind-deadly-measles-outbreak