7 rivers still above danger marks, but haor flooding starts to ease

The water levels of seven rivers in the region were still flowing above their pre-monsoon danger marks at eight points on Friday, though officials noted the first signs of a slow easing.

“The flooding situation in these areas is currently stable. Water is receding slowly. We expect a visible improvement in the flooding situation after three days,” Md Monzur Rahman, executive engineer of the FFWC, told bdnews24.com on Friday afternoon.

According to the FFWC’s regular bulletin, as of 9am Friday, the Naljur River in Sunamganj was flowing 52cm above the danger level at the Jagannathpur point.

While the water level rose by 1cm in the morning, the overall trend in the Haor basin showed a slow decline of 0 to 1cm per hour.

In Netrokona, several rivers remain swollen, with the Magra River flowing 79cm above the danger level at the Netrokona point and the Bhugai-Kangsha River running 62cm above the mark at Jariajanjail.

The Someshwari River is also flowing 36cm above the danger limit at Kalmakanda, while the Dhanu-Baulai River remains 7cm above the danger mark at Khaliajuri.

In Habiganj, the Sutang River was flowing 35cm above the danger level at the Sutang Railway Bridge point, while the Kalni-Kushiyara was 13cm above the mark at Ajmiriganj.

The FFWC reported that no significant rainfall was recorded in the upstream regions or within the Haor basin in the 24 hours leading up to Friday morning.

Citing the Bangladesh Meteorological Department and global weather agencies, the centre predicted light to moderate rainfall over the next three days.

“After this period, the flood situation in the region is likely to improve significantly,” the bulletin stated.

The water levels of the Surma-Kushiyara rivers in Sylhet and Sunamganj are expected to decrease over the next 72 hours, offering relief to the low-lying areas near the Kushiyara basin.

In Netrokona and Kishoreganj, the Dhanu-Baulai, Bhugai-Kangsha, and Someshwari rivers are expected to remain stable for the next three days before receding.

Conversely, the water level of the Manu River in Moulvibazar and Habiganj may rise slightly over the next 24 hours before starting to fall.

The Khowai, Juri, and Sutang rivers, however, are predicted to decrease over the next three days, likely improving the flooding in the Sutang basin of Habiganj.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/probe-opens-into-negligence-behind-deadly-measles-outbreak