2 Bangladeshi ‘human traffickers’, 9 ‘victims’ held in Malaysia

After the crackdown on May 5, Immigration Department Director General Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said they arrested nine Bangladeshi nationals suspected of being smuggled into the country.

Two Bangladeshi syndicate members who acted as facilitators were also arrested, he said.

The arrestees, aged between 20 and 49, were detained at the Putrajaya Immigration Depot for investigation under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

According to the report, the house where the raid was carried out was used as a hiding place and transit point for illegal immigrants.

“They [nine Bangladeshis] are believed to have entered a neighbouring country around two days ago before being smuggled into Malaysia,” he was quoted as saying.

The other two Bangladeshis also served as guards at the transit house, he said.

The syndicate had been active since last February, bringing foreigners into Malaysia via third-country routes and illegal entry through Kelantan before transporting them directly to the Klang Valley and sending them to specific destinations, says the report.

Zakaria said the syndicate charged up to RM15,000 ($3,825) for each smuggled immigrant, making about RM1.6 million (more than $408,000) since it began operating.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/probe-opens-into-negligence-behind-deadly-measles-outbreak