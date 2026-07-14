Chhatra Dal urges dialogue to resolve HSC exam protests, opposes road blockades

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal Central General Secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir today (14 July) said there is still scope for the government to reconsider its decision regarding the ongoing student demonstration demanding the resignation of the education minister, adding that the issue can be resolved through dialogue instead of road blockades.

Speaking to reporters after meeting protesting students at the Dhaka University VC Chattar, Nasir said Chhatra Dal also supports the demand for temporarily postponing the ongoing HSC and equivalent examinations in view of the worsening flood situation.

“The flood situation has deteriorated in different parts of the country, which is why the government postponed examinations under the Chattogram Education Board. Apart from that, rainfall also affected several northern districts, where students had to suffer greatly in order to sit for the examinations.

“We are aware of that. Chhatra Dal has also demanded a temporary suspension of the examinations,” he said.

Nasir said, unlike the previous Awami League government, where Chhatra League would always support government decisions, Chhatra Dal has openly asked the current government to reconsider its decision.

“We have heard that the government is discussing the matter. Yesterday, discussions were held with the education board chairmen, divisional commissioners, and deputy commissioners. I believe a solution will be found,” he said.

Referring to complaints that one of the examination question papers was unusually difficult, Nasir said the issue is technical in nature.

“The students have said that one question paper was difficult. We told them that if they want to discuss such technical issues, they can nominate representatives, and we will take them to the education ministry,” he said.

Asked whether he saw any mistake on the part of Education Minister Dr ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon as the guardian of students, Nasir said decisions regarding public examinations are policy matters.

“The government does not make such decisions alone. It consults education board chairmen, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, upazila nirbahi officers, police, and other stakeholders before making a decision. Any decision may have both strengths and weaknesses,” he said.

Nasir reiterated that road blockades would not solve the problem.

“I believe there is room for dialogue. Chhatra Dal thinks the government has the opportunity to reconsider its decision, which is why we issued a press release. This issue should be resolved through discussion, not by blocking roads,” he said.

He also assured the protesting students of Chhatra Dal’s support.

“We are with the students. We told them that if they have any demands and want to meet the authorities, we will accompany them,” he said.

Earlier in the day, around 12:30pm, a group of HSC examinees held a procession towards the education ministry, demanding the resignation of the education minister and pressing a three-point demand regarding the hardships caused by holding examinations during floods and waterlogging.

Police stopped the procession near the Dhaka University VC Chattar, triggering scuffles between protesters and law enforcement personnel.

The protest coincided with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s participation in a special programme titled “Youth, Startups and the Bangladesh of Possibilities” at the Nawab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building of Dhaka University.

A tight security cordon had been put in place across the campus, with a large number of police and other security personnel deployed around the venue.

The security forces later brought the situation under control, after which the protesters left the area.

Security was further strengthened around the venue following the incident.

As of filing this report, the protesting students had again blocked the Science Laboratory intersection in the capital.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/chhatra-dal-urges-dialogue-resolve-hsc-exam-protests-opposes-road-blockades