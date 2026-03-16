Jamaat ameer applauds canal excavation initiative of prime minister

In a Facebook post from his verified account, he said Bangladesh was once widely known as a riverine country where rivers played a vital role in transportation, trade and agriculture.

He mentioned that rivers previously ensured smooth navigation, helped transport goods and supported farming activities.

Besides, rich fish resources, preservation of soil fertility and proper water flow during the rainy season helped prevent frequent floods and related sufferings.

However, he said that since independence, the combined impact of the Farakka Barrage and the filling of major rivers, canals and beels has severely affected the country’s water systems.

“As a result, rivers that once flowed strongly cannot hold enough water during the rainy season. This often leads to premature flooding, while in the dry season many rivers resemble deserts,” he said.

He added that disruptions in natural water flow cause waterlogging in major cities and towns during the monsoon, while in the dry season there is not enough water for navigation and agriculture.

Shafiqur Rahman stressed that restoring navigability through adequate dredging of major rivers should be a top national priority to protect the country.

He also said that although funds had been allocated in the past for dredging, river management and reform, the expected benefits were not achieved due to widespread corruption.

“There is no alternative to transparency in all sectors,” he said, adding that the government has a responsibility to ensure proper and transparent use of public funds.

He further said that canal excavation alone will not produce the desired benefits unless rivers regain their vitality and navigability. “Only then will people receive the full benefit of canal excavation,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman inaugurated a nationwide canal excavation and re-excavation programme by cutting soil with a spade at Sahapara canal in Kaharol upazila of Dinajpur.

The programme was launched at around 12:27pm at Balrampur village under Ramchandrapur union of Kaharol upazila.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/politics/mirza-abbas-under-close-medical-observation-post-surgery-scan-report-good