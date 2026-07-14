Reveal identities of Ctg ISP office attackers if they have political links: Jamaat chief

Jamaat Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman today (14 July) urged the authorities to reveal the identities of those who attacked an internet service provider’s office in Chattogram, including any political or social links they may have, and take legal action against them.

In a post on his verified Facebook page, Shafiqur, also the opposition leader, wrote, “If the criminals who carried out the rampage at the internet business in Chattogram have any social or political identity, disclose it. Arrest them and bring them to the book. I do not know whether they will face exemplary punishment.”

Expressing concern over the law-and-order situation, he said, “The signs are not so good. People may now have to make all kinds of arrangements to protect themselves because the government is failing to provide adequate security. One unusual incident after another is taking place. Who is backing these people?”

Yesterday, a group carrying local arms attacked the office of internet service provider Digital Dot Net (DDN) in Chattogram’s Chawkbazar area, vandalised equipment, and reportedly looted Tk35 lakh in cash.

According to DDN authorities, the attackers had earlier demanded Tk2 crore as a one-time payment and Tk10 lakh every month in extortion money, and launched the attack after they refused to meet the demand.

DDN owner Adil Bin Mamun alleged that he had received a call from an overseas number two days earlier demanding Tk2 crore as an upfront payment and Tk10 lakh every month to continue operating the business.

Police said they have obtained the CCTV footage, and an operation is underway to arrest those responsible.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/reveal-identities-ctg-isp-office-attackers-if-they-have-political-links-jamaat