PM chairs BNP Standing Committee meeting on flood situation

BNP Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman chairs a meeting of the party’s National Standing Committee at his political office in Gulshan today. Photo: BNP Media Cell

BNP Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman chaired a meeting of the party’s highest policymaking body, the National Standing Committee, to discuss the country’s flood situation and other issues.

The meeting began around 8pm today (11 July) at the BNP chairperson’s political office in Gulshan and concluded at around 9.45pm, BNP media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan said.

According to party sources, the meeting will also discuss strengthening the party organisation, the upcoming local government elections and other ongoing political and social issues.

This is the BNP’s third standing committee meeting since the 13th parliamentary election held on 12 February this year. The previous two meetings were held on 4 April and 17 May.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee members Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Begum Selima Rahman, Iqbal Hasan Mahmood Tuku, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury attended the meeting.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/pm-chairs-bnp-standing-committee-meeting-flood-situation-1485741