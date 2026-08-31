Chelsea sign goalkeeper Martinez from Villa on three-year deal

Chelsea have signed goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez from Aston Villa on a three-year deal, the West London club said on today (30 August).

Financial details ​were not disclosed, but British media reported that Chelsea paid ‌around £7.5 million ($10.15 million) to sign the 33-year-old.

“I want to be successful here,” Martinez said in a statement. “I’m someone who wants to win at everything I do and ​I want to bring that here to this football club ​because it’s a football club that wins titles, so I ⁠think it’s a good match.”

Martinez’s exit comes after Villa signed Japan ​international Zion Suzuki from Parma earlier this month, paving the way for ​the Argentine’s exit after six years at Villa Park.

Martinez made 256 appearances for Villa after joining from Arsenal in 2020 and established himself as one of the ​Premier League’s leading goalkeepers.

He played a key role last season as ​Unai Emery’s side finished fourth to qualify for the Champions League and won the ‌Europa ⁠League.

At Chelsea, Martinez is set to challenge Robert Sanchez for the starting role. Sanchez has been Chelsea’s first-choice goalkeeper since arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023, but questions over his place resurfaced after mistakes in ​Chelsea’s 3-2 opening-day ​victory over Fulham.

Martinez ⁠has also been central to Argentina’s success on the international stage, helping them win the 2022 FIFA World ​Cup and finish runners-up in 2026. The first-choice goalkeeper ​also ⁠won Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024.

His departure is the latest significant exit for Villa during a busy transfer window. Morgan Rogers joined Chelsea ⁠for ​a British record fee, while Youri Tielemans ​moved to Manchester United.

Jadon Sancho, Douglas Luiz and Lucas Digne have also left the club.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/chelsea-sign-goalkeeper-martinez-villa-three-year-deal-1528676