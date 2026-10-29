CCTV shows ex-Air Force officer Tahsif leaving home with Dwip on motorcycle before death

CCTV footage shows former Bangladesh Air Force officer Tahsif Souri shaking hands with Dwip before the two left on a motorcycle at 6:31pm on Tuesday (27 October). Photo: Courtesy

CCTV footage shows former Bangladesh Air Force officer Tahsif Souri leaving his Uttara residence on a motorcycle with Dwip, a younger acquaintance, hours before his death.

The footage shows Tahsif going down to the garage of his building, known as Kobori, in Sector 18 of Uttara at around 6:24pm on Tuesday (27 October).

Wearing a Punjabi and pajama, he shook hands with Dwip and spoke with him for a while before the two left on a motorcycle at 6:31pm.

Tahsif’s father, KM Enayetul Karim, said his son frequently went on motorcycle rides with Dwip. He said Tahsif left home with him on Tuesday but later parted ways and continued alone on his motorcycle.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Dwip said they went to a shopping mall after leaving the house and later had dinner at a restaurant. After 11:30pm, Tahsif left to attend to some personal work, riding his own motorcycle, Dwip said.

What happened to Tahsif after they parted ways remains unclear.

Enayetul Karim said his son sent a message to his mother at 1:35am, saying, “Ammu, I’m coming.” The family could not contact him afterwards.

At around 5:15am, police informed the family that Tahsif’s body had been recovered.

His father also said Tahsif had never visited the Rajabari Ghat area before.

Regarding his career, Enayetul Karim said the Air Force had informed the family that Tahsif was dismissed from service on disciplinary grounds, along with several others at the time.

Tahsif later worked at the Bangladesh Cricket Board and various private organisations.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/cctv-shows-ex-air-force-officer-tahsif-leaving-home-dwip-motorcycle-death-1586876