Many were carrying wooden poles and oars, locally known as “logi-boitha”. Photo: Collected

Hundreds of leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations, whose activities remain banned, gathered in Gopalganj town today — breaking through police barricades and briefly disrupting traffic.

From around 11am, activists arrived from different parts of the district on motorcycles, vans and trucks, gathering near Children’s Park and the BSCIC area. Around noon, they brought out a procession from the BSCIC Bridge area, marching through Launch Ghat, Women’s College and Shilpakala Academy before moving along different streets.

They chanted slogans in support of ousted prime minister and party president Sheikh Hasina. Many were carrying wooden poles and oars, locally known as “logi-boitha”. Eyewitnesses said the activists spray-painted “Joy Bangla” in red on a police armoured personnel carrier (APC) near Gopalganj Launch Ghat.

They later removed the nameplate from the main entrance of Gopalganj Government College and put up a banner reading “Government Bangabandhu College”. They also removed the nameplate of Hadi Chattar at Gopalganj Science and Technology University and replaced it with one reading “Muktijuddho Chattar”.

The activists then set fires on roads in front of the old Launch Ghat, Government College and the Press Club in an attempt to block traffic. Police later cleared the fires and took steps to restore traffic. Vehicular movement near the Launch Ghat remained suspended for around 40 minutes.

The gathering and heightened security measures prompted many residents to close their shops and move to safer places.

Police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Special Reserve Force (SRF) and Armed Police Battalion (APBn) personnel were deployed at key locations, while intelligence surveillance was stepped up.

Md Miraj Islam, an easy-bike driver from the Municipal Park area, said the tense situation had disrupted people’s livelihoods over the past few days, making it difficult for them to work and support their families.

A rickshaw puller from the Gopalganj Court area said his earnings had also been affected.

Contacted around 2:30pm, Deputy Commissioner Md Arif-Uz-Zaman told The Daily Star that the overall situation in the district was normal.

“There is no reason for the public to be worried. Alongside regular law enforcement personnel, six platoons of BGB have been deployed to prevent any untoward incident,” he said.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/carrying-logi-boitha-al-activists-breach-barricades-set-road-fires-gopalganj-4324461