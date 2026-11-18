BNP lawmaker Dr Muhammad Osman Faruk has resigned from parliament on health grounds, leaving the Kishoreganj-3 constituency vacant.

Faruk, 86, emailed his resignation letter to Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad on November 14, according to parliament secretariat sources.

The Speaker informed the parliament yesterday.

The former education minister has been in the United States for an extended period for medical treatment. He also missed the most recent presidential election, as he was in the US.

The Parliament Secretariat yesterday issued a gazette declaring the seat vacant. Under the law, the Election Commission must hold a by-election by February 14 next year.

Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Masud told The Daily Star that the by-poll would be held within the constitutionally mandated 90 days of the seat falling vacant.

Osman Faruk, a BNP vice-chairman, was elected from Kishoreganj-4 (Karimganj-Tarail) in the eighth parliamentary election in 2001.

He took office as education minister on October 10 that year in the four-party alliance government led by Khaleda Zia and served until October 29, 2006.

He subsequently lived in the US for a long time before returning to Bangladesh on October 24, 2024, following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in the mass uprising.

He later contested the 13th parliamentary election on February 12 this year as a BNP candidate from Kishoreganj-3 and won.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/bnp-mp-osman-faruk-resigns-citing-health-issues-4326796