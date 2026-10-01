BNP reserved-seat MP Ferdousy Ahmed resigns from parliament after PM’s instruction

BNP reserved-seat lawmaker Ferdousy Ahmed has resigned from the parliament.She submitted her resignation letter to Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad this afternoon.Confirming the resignation at a briefing in parliament at 4:40pm, the Speaker said, “Ferdousy Ahmed, member of parliament from women’s seat-23 of the Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad, came to my office today and submitted her resignation in writing.”

The Speaker said, “Under the provisions of the constitution, the seat became vacant as soon as she resigned. We have sent it for gazette publication. As soon as the gazette is issued, we will immediately inform the Election Commission. The resignation takes effect from today.”

In the letter to the Speaker, Ferdousy wrote, “I have made the decision, fully aware and of my own free will, to resign from the post of member of parliament (Women’s Reserved Seat-23).”

“Therefore, I respectfully request you to kindly accept my resignation letter and take the necessary steps to make the resignation effective,” the letter adds.

The subject of the letter read: “Regarding resignation from the membership of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad.”

Ferdousy personally signed the resignation letter dated October 1, 2026.

Earlier, Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman had instructed Ferdousy to step down as a member of parliament. The Prime Minister’s Office also confirmed the instruction today.

Ferdousy entered the 13th Jatiya Sangsad as a BNP-nominated lawmaker from a women’s reserved seat.

Before meeting the Speaker, she did not give a clear answer when journalists asked whether she planned to resign.

She said at the time that the Speaker had called her and that she had come to meet him.

A few hours later, the Speaker formally confirmed that Ferdousy had submitted her resignation and that it had taken effect immediately.

daily star