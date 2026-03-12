The Daily Star

Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman today placed a total of 133 ordinances that were issued by the interim government during their 18-month rule from August 2024.

The ordinances were originally enacted under Article 93(1) of the Constitution, which allows the president to issue laws in emergency situations when parliament is not in session.

Constitutional rules require that any ordinance must be placed at the House in the first sitting of new parliament and these must be passed within 30 days from the start of a session, or it loses its legal validity.

After placing the bills, Chief Whip Nurul Islam Moni proposed a 14-member special committee headed by Barishal-3 lawmaker Zainul Abedin that will scrutinise these bills.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/governance/news/law-minister-tables-133-ordinances-issued-during-interim-govt-4127186