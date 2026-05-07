Biplobi Chhatra Moitri demands trial of Nurjahan Begum over child deaths from measles

The demonstration by Biplobi Chhatra Moitri was held today (6 May) at 4:30pm at the base of the Raju Memorial Sculpture at University of Dhaka. Photo: TBS

Biplobi Chhatra Moitri, a leftist student organisation, staged a protest rally demanding the trial of Nurjahan Begum, former health and family welfare adviser of the interim government, over the deaths of more than 300 children from measles.

The demonstration was held today (6 May) at 4:30pm at the base of the Raju Memorial Sculpture at University of Dhaka.

Leaders and activists of the organisation joined the protest carrying symbolic coffins of children. They also displayed placards with slogans including “Bring Yunus–Nurjahan to justice over child deaths from measles”, “Measles empties mothers’ arms, Yunus talks profits” and “Rows of cards beside bodies, impunity weighs the heaviest”.

Speaking at the rally, the organisation’s Central General Secretary Jabir Ahmed Jubel said the government has yet to form any investigation committee over the deaths of children from measles. “Newspapers and social media are currently witnessing blame-shifting among individuals associated with the interim government.”

He further said, “The current government had said it was negligence by the interim government. But this was not negligence, this was a clear crime. This was a clear killing of children.”

“Those involved in child killings cannot roam freely in Bangladesh without justice. You cannot endanger the lives of thousands of children for profits worth Tk100 crore or Tk200 crore. Those responsible must be brought to justice and given exemplary punishment,” Jubel added.

The organisation’s DU unit General Secretary Zahidul Islam Riyad said, “The Yunus government and the then Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum prioritised profit and business interests over public service and collective welfare.”

He alleged that through a tender-related process, the government disrupted the uninterrupted vaccine supply and distribution system that had been functioning since the 1990s. “The process that had once brought Bangladesh close to eliminating measles and polio had now collapsed, leading to the deaths of more than 300 children.”

Riyad added that while the interim administration must bear responsibility, the current government must also be held accountable for failing to take proper action following an appropriate investigation.

Earlier on 1 May, a report by the scientific journal Science.org claimed the measles outbreak began in September 2025 after the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus halted the long-standing practice of procuring vaccines through the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef).

However, Professor Dr Md Sayedur Rahman, former special assistant to the chief adviser for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, later denied the claim, saying the interim government had made no changes to Bangladesh’s vaccine procurement process and rejecting allegations of a policy shift linked to the recent measles outbreak.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/biplobi-chhatra-moitri-demands-trial-nurjahan-begum-over-child-deaths-measles