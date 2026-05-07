The Daily Star

Pro-Jamaat-e-Islami lawyers today announced that they will boycott the upcoming Chattogram District Bar Association (CDBA) election, scheduled for May 21, alleging various irregularities by the election commission.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at the Bar Association auditorium by the Jamaat-backed Oikkabaddhya Ainjibi Parishad.

The platform also demanded the cancellation of the current election commission and called for a fresh, free, and fair election to be held within the next two months under a newly formed commission.

Reading out a written statement, Advocate Shamsul Alam, chief coordinator of the parishad, alleged that their candidates faced multiple obstacles while collecting and submitting nomination papers. Many were reportedly denied entry to the commission office and subjected to various forms of harassment by a particular group.

He further alleged that the election commission had lost its neutrality and was working in favour of a specific group.

He also said the list of valid candidates was scheduled to be published by 5:00pm on May 5, but the commission failed to do so.

Shamsul Alam also said that a memorandum had been submitted to the president and general secretary of the Bar Association in this regard.

A protest rally is scheduled for Thursday. He warned that if their demands are not met, tougher programmes will be announced from Sunday.

This correspondent could not reach Chief Election Commissioner Advocate Roushan Ara Begum for comments in this regard.

Earlier, Pro-Awami League lawyers alleged that they were obstructed and assaulted by BNP-backed lawyers while trying to collect and submit nomination papers today for the upcoming election of CDBA.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/pro-jamaat-lawyers-demand-fresh-chattogram-bar-association-polls-under-new-election-commission-4169326