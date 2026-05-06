BNP eyes long-overdue overhaul of affiliate bodies

The Daily Star

Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman has instructed senior party leaders to prepare a list of potential candidates for key posts in the party’s associated and affiliated bodies.

Party sources said committees in 10 of the BNP’s 11 affiliated bodies have already expired, some by more than a decade, creating pressure for a long-overdue restructuring.

Among the major associate and affiliated bodies, the committees of Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal, Krishak Dal, Mohila Dal, Muktijoddha Dal, Sramik Dal, Tanti Dal, Matsyajeebi Dal and Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha have all exceeded their official terms.

BNP leaders said the issue has become more urgent as several leaders of these bodies are now serving either in the government or as members of parliament, limiting their ability to remain actively involved in organisational work.

For instance, Swechchhasebak Dal president SM Jilani is now a lawmaker, while its general secretary Razib Ahsan is serving as state minister for shipping.

The Swechchhasebak Dal committee, formed on September 4, 2022, completed its term last year.

Wishing anonymity, a BNP standing committee member, who is also a minister, said, “Two or three affiliated bodies will get new leadership first. After that, others will be reorganised gradually. All decisions will be taken by BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman.”

He also said those who are now in government or serving as MPs are expected to step aside from organisational posts.

“This will allow others to get the opportunity to work in the organisations,” he added.

As part of the process, top leaders of the affiliated bodies have already started holding meetings at the party’s Nayapaltan central office to discuss how to usher in new leadership, party insiders said.

Meanwhile, aspirants for different posts have begun lobbying, with many submitting their profiles to senior policymakers and contacting influential figures within the party and the government.

Party leaders said the new committees would try to strike a balance between experienced organisers and younger leaders for active leadership in their grassroots and sectoral wings.

The overlap between party and government responsibilities is also visible in the BNP’s metropolitan units.

Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP convener Aminul Haque is now a state minister, while Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP convener Rafiqul Alam is serving as an MP.

Moreover, many committees have also been functioning long after their terms expired.

For instance, Mohila Dal’s committee, formed in 2016 for a two-year term, has remained in place for nearly a decade. Muktijoddha Dal and Sramik Dal are being run by committees formed more than a decade ago.

Jubo Dal’s central committee is yet to be expanded to its full structure more than a year after it was partially constituted and announced on July 9, 2024.

The Chhatra Dal central committee expired on March 1 this year.

Party leaders said restructuring of these affiliated bodies is being prioritised before the BNP holds its national council, the party’s highest policymaking forum, expected later this year.

The BNP last held its national council on March 19, 2016.

While the council is supposed to be held every three years as per the party constitution, party leaders said it could not be held in the past 17 years due to political, legal, and organisational constraints during the previous Awami League government.

The BNP high command now aims to hold the council after completing the restructuring of its affiliated bodies, they added.

As part of the process, Chhatra Dal has already announced 29 committees across universities, medical colleges, colleges, districts and metropolitan areas.

Sources said discussions are also underway over possible leadership changes in several bodies, including Swechchhasebak Dal, prioritising candidates’ organisational experience, educational background and proven involvement in party activities.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/bnp-eyes-long-overdue-overhaul-affiliate-bodies-4168651