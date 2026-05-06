Women MPs not going to parliament as ornaments: Nipun Roy

Newly elected BNP MP from a reserved seat, Nipun Roy Chowdhury, on Tuesday said women lawmakers will not remain symbolic figures in parliament but will actively represent people’s concerns and work across multiple sectors to rebuild the country.

“We are not going to parliament as ornaments. We are going to speak for the people and bring their real-life issues to the House,” she said after paying tribute to BNP founder Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia at Zia Udyan in the capital.

BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy was also present.

Nipun Roy said many women, especially those who are poor, oppressed and vulnerable, continue to face serious challenges, adding that lawmakers must not only highlight these issues but also ensure sustainable and legal solutions.

She emphasised the importance of legal awareness from an early age, saying initiatives will be taken so that children can understand the language of law and the Constitution.

“We will prove that women are not limited to women’s issues. We will speak on education, healthcare, administration and local government. We will be part of decision-making and help rebuild the nation,” the MP said.

Expressing gratitude, Nipun Roy said she felt honoured to be entrusted with such responsibility and thanked party leadership, including Chairman Tarique Rahman, for their confidence in her.

She said she was inspired by the ideals and political guidance of Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia, particularly their roles in movements against authoritarianism.

Nipun Roy also congratulated those elected in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

She added that Bangladesh’s future politics should be guided by people’s interests and national priorities.

“We believe BNP will not take any decision against the interests of the people of Bangladesh. That is where our confidence lies,” she added.

Leaders of Dhaka district and Keraniganj BNP, as well as Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and other associate bodies, were present on the occasion.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/politics/ec-issues-gazette-naming-ncps-nusrat-jyoti-to-reserved-seat