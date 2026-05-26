BNP struggles to restore organisational momentum after taking office

The Daily Star

Sajjad Hossain

More than three months after forming the government following the national election, BNP is facing an organisational challenge as its field-level activities have yet to return to full pace.

Party insiders said many senior and mid-level leaders are now busy with government, parliamentary and administrative responsibilities, and a section of grassroots leaders and activists has become less active than before, sparking concern within the BNP that organisational activities may slow down further in the coming days.

“We have already given instructions to grassroots leaders and activists to speed up organisational activities. Targeting different programmes and the upcoming local elections, the party’s organisational activities will run in full swing,” said Syed Emran Saleh Prince, joint secretary general of BNP.

According to party sources, BNP’s field activities slowed after the February 12 national election. After years of movement, the election campaign, and the formation of the government, many leaders and activists have shifted their attention away from regular party work.

Some are forming local circles around members of parliament, while others are spending more time on business, contracting, or personal interests, party insiders said.

Besides, the tenure of 10 out of 11 committees of BNP and its affiliated and associate bodies has expired, they said.

Party sources also said that apart from programmes marking different occasions over the last three months, there have been no significant visible activities at the grassroots level.

BNP policymakers see this as one of the key risks for the party after assuming office. They believe that if the party becomes dependent on administrative power, its grassroots connection will weaken.

They fear this could deepen internal divisions and make it harder to manage the upcoming local government elections.

A senior BNP leader said the party’s immediate task is to bring inactive leaders and activists back to the field.

“After coming to power, the influence of power, competition for posts, and local interest-based conflicts have increased in many areas. If these are not controlled, maintaining organisational unity will be difficult,” he said.

Party sources said the BNP high command has already moved to address the situation.

In the second week of this month, letters were sent to grassroots leaders and activists, asking them to speed up organisational activities.

Before the letters were sent, BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman told party leaders at a meeting that those who want to retain their place in the organisation must work on the ground, according to party sources.

The party centre is now focusing on three areas: bringing inactive leaders and activists back to organisational work, reducing MP-centred local groupings and internal divisions, and taking the government’s public welfare initiatives to the people, said party sources.

Party leaders, however, admit that the task will not be easy.

The upcoming local government elections are being seen as the first major organisational test for BNP after its return to power.

If the polls are held without party symbols, more than one BNP leader may contest the same post in many areas. This could increase the risk of rebel candidates, local conflicts, and violence, said leaders.

Emran Saleh Prince said the party would support one candidate in each local poll. If rebel candidates enter the field, they will face strict organisational action. Before that, the party wants to activate grassroots leaders.

Party leaders said that to prevent this, the central leadership wants to start communication with potential candidates early.

Divisional organising secretaries and assistant organising secretaries have been given special responsibilities to coordinate with district, metropolitan, and upazila-level leaders.

Their main task will be to reduce local disputes and maintain party discipline before the polls.

BNP leaders said meetings and rallies alone will not be enough to end the present slowdown.

The party will have to ensure regular field-level communication, assign clear responsibilities to leaders and activists, and settle local disputes, they said.

A senior leader said conflicts between MPs and BNP rebel candidates have not yet been settled in several areas. As a result, supporters of both sides remain locked in local rivalries, affecting party activities.

The party leadership is also concerned that local groupings around MPs may weaken the formal party structure.

In some areas, activists are reportedly more focused on staying close to elected representatives than working through the party chain of command.

For BNP, the challenge is now twofold: running the government and keeping the organisation active.

Senior leaders said the leadership is trying to turn the coming months into a period of organisational repair.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/bnp-struggles-restore-organisational-momentum-after-taking-office-4185026