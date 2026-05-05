EC gazette declares NCP’s Nusrat MP in reserved women’s seat

The Election Commission yesterday (4 May) published a gazette declaring Nusrat Tabassum, joint convener of the National Citizen Party, elected as a member of parliament in a reserved women’s seat.

Earlier last night, Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Masud had told reporters that the commission had decided to publish the gazette declaring Nusrat elected and that it could be issued at any time.

The commission on Saturday (2 May) declared valid the nomination of Nusrat, a candidate of the Jamaat-e-Islami-led alliance, for a reserved women’s seat in the 13th Parliament.

On 21 April, the returning officer had rejected her nomination papers because she had submitted them 19 minutes past the deadline.

She subsequently filed a writ petition in the High Court, which accepted her nomination on 27 April and ordered scrutiny to proceed in accordance with the law.

Following the court order, her papers were accepted on 29 April, with scrutiny scheduled for 2 May.

On 30 April, the commission published the final gazette for 49 of the 50 reserved women’s seats in the 13th Parliament.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/ec-gazette-declares-ncps-nusrat-mp-reserved-womens-seat-1429926