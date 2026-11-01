BGMEA reports disruptions at 529 garment factories amid wage protests

RMG workers blocked roads in Mipur 10 in protest on November 1. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/ Star

Labour unrest disrupted operations at 529 garment factories across Dhaka, Gazipur, Mymensingh and Savar-Ashulia today, with 987,190 workers leaving their workplaces, according to a situation report shared by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

Gazipur and Mymensingh were the worst affected, with workers walking out of 276 factories, disrupting operations involving 645,360 workers.

According to the BGMEA report dated November 1, the two areas have a total of 836 garment factories.

In Savar, Ashulia and Jirani, 185 factories were affected, with 290,205 workers leaving. The areas have 441 garment factories.

Within Dhaka Metropolitan Police jurisdiction, 68 factories, all in Mirpur, were affected, with 51,625 workers leaving their workplaces. The area has 320 garment factories.

However, no such disruption was reported at 197 factories in Narayanganj or 340 factories in Chattogram.

The BGMEA report covers 2,134 garment factories across the five industrial regions.

The figures came amid widespread protests by garment workers demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000, an end to blacklisting and reinstatement of dismissed workers.

The government formed a six-member minimum wage board today to review workers’ salaries, but demonstrations continued in Mirpur, Savar-Ashulia and Gazipur, triggering clashes with police, arson and highway blockades.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/news/bgmea-reports-disruptions-529-garment-factories-amid-wage-protests-4312936