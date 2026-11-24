Bangladesh’s export receipts from Germany and France, two of its major European markets, fell sharply in the 2025-26 fiscal year, with garment earnings accounting for most of the decline, according to Bangladesh Bank data released today (24 November).

Receipts from Germany, Bangladesh’s second-largest export destination, declined 10.1% to $4.56 billion in FY26, from $5.07 billion a year earlier. Earnings from France fell 7% to $2.16 billion, down from $2.32 billion in the previous fiscal year.

Together, the two markets generated nearly $678 million less in export receipts than in FY25.

The downturn was largely driven by the country’s apparel industry. Garment export receipts from Germany fell 10.6% to $4.25 billion, while those from France declined 6.5% to $1.95 billion.

The decline in these two markets also contributed to a broader contraction in Bangladesh’s export receipts from the European Union, its largest regional export market.

According to Bangladesh Bank’s Annual Export Receipts of Goods and Services 2025-26, receipts from EU member countries fell 2.7% to $19.72 billion in FY26, from $20.26 billion in the previous fiscal year. The bloc’s share of Bangladesh’s total merchandise export receipts also slipped to 45.7% from 46.5%.

The weakness extended beyond Germany and France. Export receipts from Italy fell 5.4% to $1.50 billion, while Denmark’s declined 6.1% to $986.6 million and Belgium’s dropped 4.9% to $601.6 million.

Japan, another major export destination, recorded an 8% decline in receipts to $1.23 billion.

However, export performance varied across European markets. Receipts from Spain increased 5% to $3.48 billion, while those from the Netherlands rose 2.1% to $2.14 billion. Poland recorded stronger growth of 8.3%, with receipts reaching $1.84 billion.

Garments remain heavily exposed to European markets

The concentration of Bangladesh’s exports in the garment sector makes the country particularly vulnerable to changes in demand and sourcing decisions in major international markets.

In Germany, garment exports generated $4.25 billion of the $4.56 billion in total export receipts in FY26. In France, the sector accounted for $1.95 billion of the $2.16 billion total.

The decline was also evident in other export categories. Leather and leather product receipts from Germany fell 16.1% to $59.7 million, while those from France dropped 31.6% to $66.5 million.

The United States, by contrast, remained Bangladesh’s largest export destination, with receipts increasing 3.2% to $8.05 billion.

The United Kingdom also recorded growth of 2.1% to $4.38 billion, while exports to Spain rose 5%.

Receipts from North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) countries, including the US, Canada and Mexico, increased 3.2% to $9.79 billion. Their share of Bangladesh’s total merchandise export receipts rose to 22.7% from 21.8%.

Smaller sectors offer some bright spots

While garment earnings weakened, several smaller export industries recorded strong growth in FY26.

Vegetable product receipts increased 38.1% to $337.5 million, bicycle exports rose 21.2% to $139.9 million, and earnings from fish, shrimp and prawn grew 10.2% to $390.4 million.

Leather and leather product exports increased 5.7% to $1.27 billion, while pharmaceutical exports rose 5.4% to $227.4 million.

However, these sectors remain relatively small compared with garments, which generated $36.56 billion, or 84.6% of total merchandise export receipts in FY26. Their growth has therefore been insufficient to offset the decline in the country’s largest export industry.

Overall, Bangladesh’s merchandise export receipts declined 0.8% to $43.20 billion in FY26, from $43.56 billion a year earlier.

Total receipts from goods and services edged down 0.1% to $50.44 billion, as service export receipts grew 4.7% to $7.24 billion.

The figures are based on foreign exchange proceeds received through banks rather than the dates on which goods are shipped. Bangladesh Bank noted that its figures may differ from shipment-based export statistics because of differences in timing, valuation and coverage.

https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/bangladeshs-export-receipts-germany-france-fall-nearly-678m-fy26-1612941