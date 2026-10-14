Bangladesh Women suffer 3-0 whitewash in Australia

The Bangladesh Women’s team tasted a whitewash at the hands of Australia after suffering a humiliating eight-wicket defeat in the third and final match at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

Chasing a target of 173, Australia reached 175-2 in just 22.4 overs, with an unbeaten partnership between Annabel Sutherland and Ellyse Perry sealing the hosts’ emphatic win.

Put into bat first, Bangladesh struggled early as Murshida Khatun and captain Nigar Sultana Joty fell for 1 and 3 runs respectively.

Sharmin Akter and Shorna Akter attempted to steady the innings, with Sharmin scoring 50 off 93 balls and Shorna remaining unbeaten on 54 off 71 deliveries. However, a lack of substantial contributions from the other batters saw Bangladesh dismissed for 172 in 49.5 overs.

Megan Schutt led Australia’s bowling attack, taking 4-16 in her 10 overs. Annabel Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner claimed two wickets apiece.

Australia’s chase suffered early setbacks as Georgia Voll and Beth Mooney departed for 11 and 21 respectively. But Sutherland and Perry took control with an unbeaten third-wicket partnership to guide their team home.

Sutherland struck an unbeaten 74 off 52 balls, including 12 fours, while Perry contributed 65 not out from 64 deliveries, hitting eight fours. Australia had also dominated the first two matches of the series. They won the opening ODI by seven wickets after bowling Bangladesh out for 166.

In the second match, Bangladesh posted 220, thanks to Sobhana Mostary’s career-best 118, but Australia chased down the target for the loss of just one wicket.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/bangladesh-women-suffer-3-0-whitewash-australia-1572746