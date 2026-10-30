Bangladesh slump to 79-6 as bad light forces early close in Mirpur Test

Bangladesh players leave the field after bowling out the West Indies during the third day of the first Test at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today (30 October 2026). Photo: Courtesy

West Indies captain Roston Chase took three wickets as Bangladesh slumped to 79 for six in their second innings before bad light forced an early close on the third day of the first Test at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today (30 October).

Bangladesh now lead by 106. Nayeem Hasan and Jaker Ali were both batting on 18 when the umpires took the players off after 29 overs, having added an unbroken 26 for the seventh wicket.

Jaker is playing as a concussion substitute for Mominul Haque, who left with an injury.

Bangladesh were reduced to 35 for five. Chase, bowling off-spin, struck twice in three balls in the 11th over. Shadman Islam was bowled for 13 by a ball that went straight on through the gap between bat and pad, and Towhid Hridoy was caught at mid-on by Jayden Seales for a duck attempting a big hit across the line.

Chase then trapped captain Najmul Hossain Shanto lbw for 10. Shanto reviewed, but ball-tracking showed the ball hitting leg stump.

Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican had Litton Das lbw for four and bowled Mehidy Hasan Miraz for nine with a ball that turned in sharply to hit the top of middle stump, leaving Bangladesh on 53 for six.

Tanzid Hasan fell for a duck in the second over, caught by Chase at gully off Shamar Joseph.

Earlier, West Indies were bowled out for 245 in reply to Bangladesh’s first-innings total of 272, giving the hosts a 27-run lead.

Nayeem took four for 33, while Taijul Islam and Mehidy took two wickets each. John Campbell and Tagenarine Chanderpaul made half-centuries for West Indies.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/cricket/bangladesh-slump-79-6-bad-light-forces-early-close-mirpur-test-1587821