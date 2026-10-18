The foreign ministry on Sunday sought details of the incident of the execution of two Bangladeshis in Saudi Arabia from Saudi envoy, Abdullah H. M. Al-Mutairi, in Dhaka.

“We have asked the envoy about the incident”, State Minister Shama Obaid told the media.

When asked whether the envoy was summoned, she said “no, it was not”.

Saudi authorities executed Nazrul Islam Abdul Basir and Siti Akhtar in the Mecca region on 14 October after convicting them of what the kingdom’s interior ministry described as an “immoral act” inside a mosque.

Bangladesh’s Mission in Saudi Arabia said it had not been informed of the executions beforehand.

The mission subsequently sought official confirmation and details of the case through a diplomatic note.

It also raises an uncomfortable question: how could Bangladesh’s diplomatic representatives remain unaware of a criminal proceeding that culminated in the execution of two of their fellow citizens?

Diplomatic analysts said, the foreign ministry’s explanation that it learnt of the executions through media reports is not reassuring.

It is an admission of a potentially grave institutional failure, not an adequate response to it, they opined.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/bangladesh-seeks-details-from-saudi-envoy