Bangladesh eyes comprehensive economic partnership with India to narrow trade gap: Minister

Commerce Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir said today the government has taken the initiative to launch a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with India to reduce import dependence, boost exports and address the imbalance in bilateral trade.

In his scripted reply to a question from Rangpur-3 MP Mahbubur Rahman Belal, the minister said bilateral trade between Bangladesh and India stood at $11.39 billion in FY 2024-25, of which Bangladesh’s exports amounted to $1.76 billion.

In the minister’s absence, State Minister for Commerce Shariful Alam answered questions at the parliament, with Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed presiding over the sitting.

The minister said the government is pursuing policies to develop domestic industries, expand the production of import-substitute goods, discourage imports of products that can be manufactured locally, and encourage the import of essential raw materials and capital machinery to reduce import dependence.

He added that the proposed Import Policy Order 2026-2029 emphasises enhancing the competitiveness of local industries, ensuring the efficient use of foreign currency, and making import management more transparent, modern and business-friendly.

Replying to a question from Jamaat MP Muhammad Abdul Khaleq, the commerce minister said in his scripted answer that Bangladesh currently has trade agreements with two countries — Bhutan, signed on December 6, 2020, and Japan, signed on February 6, 2026.

Responding to a question from BNP MP Selina Sultana, the minister said Bangladesh exported 812 products to 202 destinations worldwide in FY2024-25.

The country’s major export items included woven garments, knitwear, home textiles, fish, agricultural products, jute and jute goods, leather and leather products, footwear, and engineering products.

According to the minister, these exports generated $44.17 billion, accounting for 91.48 percent of the country’s total export earnings.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/the-parliament-watch/parliament/news/bangladesh-eyes-comprehensive-economic-partnership-india-narrow-trade-gap-minister-4220031