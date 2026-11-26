Millions of people who took part in the July-August (2024) movement would see their hopes dashed if the present political situation deteriorates further. The original causes of the mass uprising were an authoritarian, repressive regime; widespread corruption; and the undue accumulation and exercise of power. With the widespread burning and destruction of property, threats, menaces, and other forms of political violence, it is legitimate to ask whether Bangladesh can break out of the vicious circle of dictatorship and retaliation, or whether the hopes for a more democratic future held out by the July-August movement will be sacrificed at the altar of political gain.

When Hasina was ousted in August 2024, it was not just she and her government that were being ousted. Many features of her rule, and of others before her, were also legitimately targeted: the virtual disappearance of individuals, killings, curbing the activities of opposition and other political parties, and rigging of elections, all of which seriously eroded various pillars of a functioning democracy. The movement was widely supported by citizens at large, as well as students, members of various professions, and political parties, all desiring sweeping changes to existing political arrangements, and it achieved its objective.

Many parties, most prominently the BNP and Jamaat, were happy to go along with this broad-based approach. Various talks on political reforms, and ultimately the July National Charter, provided a reasonable basis on which all could have worked, ensuring checks and balances, constitutional and otherwise. But the various parties quickly reverted to opposing one another once elections came into the picture.

Having won comfortably in the February 2026 elections, the BNP now had to face the challenges of running the country, with most institutions in a very unsatisfactory state of disrepair. The new Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and his government faced many outstanding problems, including a faltering economy, endemic corruption, joblessness among large sections of the population, inefficiency and malpractice in most spheres, and acrimony between different groups. Winning an election, however much deserved, was no excuse for ignoring all the principles and goals for which various parties and groups had joined together.

A return to one party dominating all aspects of government and administration could well repeat past evils. Elections alone will not ensure a democratic system of government. Opposition must be allowed to play its proper role, various institutions must function freely and impartially, government activities must be above board, and all concerned must show a continued desire to contribute to improving the country as a whole.

There is considerable regret that, to a large extent, the broad-based approach to politics that grew during the democratization period seems to have been abandoned. Many argue that, with victory at the polls, the BNP would have less incentive to pursue changes in all areas of life. Whether this is fair is debatable, but the suggestion has force: it would be inappropriate for parties to appeal to a united Nation in times of threat to themselves, only to ignore these precepts at other times.

Recent events have drawn strong attention to this aspect. Faced with widespread acts of violence in many parts of the country, PM Rahman has appealed to all parties involved in the July struggles to join in resisting further acts of menace and violence. This is welcome, but it raises the question of why all parties were not encouraged to continue in this spirit after the general election and make it the basis of government policy.

An appeal to all sections of the Nation to pull together is no answer only in times of crisis for the Government, that is, when other groups may be seen as a threat to it, and be conveniently ignored at other times. Ongoing discussions, appropriate legislative and other changes, and tolerance of differing views are all needed.

There are very worrying signs of widespread disruption to normal life. On 11 November there were widespread reports of vehicles and other property set on fire, attacks on trains and train tracks, and threatening and damaging raids on the houses of MPs and other dignitaries. Two members of the BNP appear to have been fatally attacked, and heavy security contingents have been moved to a number of districts.

It is especially regrettable that such incidents should have occurred in Gopalganj. This area has a special significance for many Bangladeshis as the home area not only of Sheikh Hasina but of Bangabandhu. All Awami League governments appear to have lavished attention on various aspects of memorialization in Tungipara and on development in Gopalganj generally.

There is, of course, nothing wrong with ensuring good roads, schools, hospitals, and other amenities, including sources of income, for any part of the country. But these should not be linked exclusively or primarily to support for, or veneration of, particular individuals. Many would argue that much of the Hasina government’s public spending was directed to areas she favored.

Be that as it may, there are good reasons to avoid generalizing about all inhabitants of Gopalganj or their association with the family. They are entitled to all the rights and freedoms of any other Bangladeshi, and there is no alternative to due legal process for those shown to have committed offenses.

It is particularly regrettable that many branches of Grameen Bank have been targeted. More than 20 in a wide spread of different districts have been set on fire, or there have been attempts to do so, since 10 November, according to officials at the Bank. Figures quoted later are considerably greater.

Much more can be said about what makes Grameen Bank special and unique. It grew to world prominence under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus for providing banking facilities to poor people, mainly women in remote areas, who would otherwise have had little or no access to banks. Tens of thousands of its customers are therefore shareholders with an obvious stake in its continued prosperity.

It is therefore very difficult to see any justification, whatever views one may hold about him and his politics, for attacks on the Bank and the claim that Yunus was leading the caretaker government after the fall of Hasina. Such acts of vandalism put at risk the fortunes of many less well-off people needing access to the bank and other financial facilities.

That the family house of Yunus in Chattogram should apparently also have been set on fire indicates the extent to which individuals may be targeted. All politicians should expect severe criticism and seek to be held to account. But there is no justification for extending this to their relatives, homes, businesses and other concerns.

It is right and proper that the UN should wish to draw the line between protests, however strident, and acts of vandalism and violence. The Deputy Spokesman, Mr Farhan Haq, said they would want all such acts fully investigated, and stressed people’s right to demonstrate. That is, of course, true of supporters and opponents of all parties and groupings.

There should, of course, be full freedom of peaceful protest against any government or other body, but no party or movement should be allowed to resort to threats, fire, and damage.

These disturbances also have obvious wider implications. Hasina is a resident of India, as apparently are many others prominent in her party and government at various times. She has said she hopes to return to Bangladesh in December, and there are signs of increased activity among her supporters.

PM Rahman has blamed various politicians based outside the country for inciting disturbance in Bangladesh, and has alluded to others with an interest from beyond the borders. These are clearly matters that should be probed very carefully, given the many close links between India and the Hasina governments.

As political turmoil continues in Bangladesh, much of the Indian TV and online media, a large part of which can be accused of being pro-BJP and is often labeled “Godi” media, has gone to great lengths to paint a picture of anarchy and mayhem. Much speculation about the fall of the current government under Tarique Rahman would make it difficult to objectively draw the line between news and opinion.

It is noteworthy how these and other media houses have chosen to highlight various aspects of Hasina’s long rule. Accusations of rigging elections, crushing dissent and opposition, killings and disappearances, curbing the freedom of the press, and others have all been leveled against her over a period of more than 15 years. All aspects, from strong economic growth to stability and friendly ties with India, have been dwelt upon to varying degrees by different sections of the media, to the relative neglect of declining standards of democracy and governance.

There are obvious reasons to look at this double standard. Events such as bloodshed and anarchy would of course warrant due measure and appropriate criticism, whatever the government of the day. But varying degrees of criticism of different regimes may reflect poorly on such news reporting in general. Events and trends in Bangladesh and the will of the general populace would be better guides to its state and direction in the years ahead than overstatement and the interests of other countries.

Several recent articles go some way to justify this comparison. For instance, an opinion piece in ThePrint on 23 November suggests growing turmoil for the current government, while others, such as The Indian Express and India Today, focus on incidents of violence and their background. All indicate varying degrees of emphasis on these events, but would be insufficient to conclude deliberate reporting along particular lines.

India continued to back the Hasina government through the much-contested general elections in 2014, 2018, and 2024, according to an Atlantic Council article.

Over the years, India has had considerable economic, military, and other strategic interests in Bangladesh. From New Delhi’s point of view, it was clearly desirable to have Hasina as a friendly and amenable ally for a range of purposes, including maintaining law and order along the long common border, suppressing various subversion groups, and opening routes and so on. Many Bangladeshis were probably resentful, feeling that these considerations outweighed concern for proper democracy in Bangladesh.

So, it is little surprising that there is now considerable concern in Bangladesh about Hasina’s continued stay in India and that of a large number of others with previous senior positions. Various claims and reports of contacts, secret visits, travel of agents and so on will all need to be investigated. There is no basis at present for asserting that the Indian government is instigating any of these activities, let alone violent actions, but neither would it be reasonable to rule this out.

It seems wholly reasonable that Bangladesh would wish other countries to refrain from fostering activities designed to create instability within its borders. Similarly, India would wish to avoid the disruptive effects of political violence on the region as a whole. There appears to be great scope for co-operation on intelligence matters, border surveillance, and inquiries into particular accusations. Sensible discussion is surely preferable to provocative statements, if each country wishes to defend its interests.

Events in recent months have highlighted many outstanding issues arising from the change of government. A regime may be overthrown, but all manner of structures and systems to support it will survive, and need to be changed: intelligence services, the police, much of the bureaucracy, the banking system, and others. All should be brought firmly under constitutional control, independent of any one person or group.

BNP members and associates will also need careful scrutiny. There have been numerous charges of bribery and profiteering, collusion with others, and abuse of position and privilege. It would be very difficult to attack the previous regime for corruption and dictatorial tendencies with a straight face, if comparable or other practices are countenanced among current office-holders.

There should of course be no immunity for anyone, be he an office-holder, opposition figure, or member of a powerful family.

An unstable internal situation would have further undesirable economic repercussions. Clothing manufacturers are beset by problems over wages and other costs, and by difficult conditions overseas. Strikes have paralyzed factories and traffic at various times this year. Whatever the merits of these demands, they are presumably largely unrelated to political violence, but they add to the general uncertainty.

If this continues, it is likely to deter investment, erode confidence, and cost jobs. Few countries in Bangladesh’s position, seeking to increase their manufacturing and attract outside funds, can withstand such political strife for long.

Bangladesh will need much more. Above all, broad political consensus is needed on key principles flowing from the July Revolution. All parties in government and in opposition would do well to agree on ongoing consultations, move quickly to make the desired institutional changes, and devise impartial, open methods to investigate acts of violence.

There is no doubt that persons guilty of killing others, causing them to vanish, inflicting torture, or violently attacking protesters, among other crimes, should be brought to trial and punished. But there are limits to this process of retribution; it would be wrong to impose blanket sanctions on large numbers of people simply on account of their known political sympathies and associations.

There is all the difference in the world between perpetrating various abuses and offenses, even on a wide scale, and holding particular political views. All who have engaged in such acts of violence, instigated others to do so, or otherwise abused their positions of authority ought to be called to account. But others whose only offense may be membership or support of one of these parties should continue to enjoy all normal civic privileges. It is to be hoped that, before any of these parties are permitted to resume open activities, adequate assurances will have been given that they accept all the appurtenances of a democratic system and abjure violence and authoritarianism.

If successfully pursued, discussions now underway between the head of government and some of the main opposition figures could go a long way toward re-establishing the broad accord on essential issues that prevailed during the earlier phase of the transition to normality. This is not to argue for agreement on every aspect of economic and other policies and the desired form of the State. There should, however, be broad agreement on the desirability of safeguarding and strengthening various democratic features and preventing further outbreaks of violence.

Past experience amply shows how precarious the position of successful parties can become if they assume a license to act as they please after winning elections. The assumptions underlying much of the Awami League’s conduct since its return to power provide an object lesson. There is no reason to suppose that the BNP would be immune from similar temptations.

It would be fitting if the events of July provided an occasion to end these recurring features of Bangladeshi politics. Obvious as this may seem, it will not suffice to pay lip service to these ideals on suitable anniversaries or otherwise. Adequate checks on the exercise of power by the executive, independent and fair administration of justice by the judiciary, proper performance by law enforcement and other security organs of their functions towards all sections of the community, and above all politicians prepared to place considerations of nation-building ahead of narrow party interests, will all be needed.

Staunch action will obviously be necessary to check the current spate of violent incidents. But it must be action consistent with the rule of law. Consensus needs to be built among political parties, but not at the expense of a multiplicity of views and opinions. Offenders must be punished, but not without following appropriate procedures.

Few things could be more worthwhile, and more in keeping with the aspirations of all those who gave their lives, than to see an end to domination of all aspects of public life by individual political parties at successive times, to arbitrary rule by any head of government, and to the risk of assassination and other violence visited on individuals for their political opinions. Not only must the present-day proponents of authoritarian rule be defeated, but every scope for authoritarianism to prevail as a system should also be removed.

Source: South Asia Journal