ACC seeks travel ban on ex-BCL GS Siddique Nazmul

The Anti-Corruption Commission has approved an application seeking a court order to prevent former central general secretary of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League Siddique Nazmul Alam from leaving the country.

ACC Public Relations Department assistant director Md Tanzir Ahmed disclosed the information at a regular media briefing at the commission headquarters on Thursday.

The ACC is investigating allegations that Nazmul illegally acquired money, attempted to legitimise the funds by transferring them to bank accounts in his own name and those of his associates, and laundered money abroad to acquire assets, according to the commission.

ACC assistant director Muhammad Zafar Sadek Shibly of the commission’s Money Laundering Wing is conducting the investigation.

According to ACC documents, an application seeking to prevent Nazmul from leaving the country was submitted to the commission’s director of Money Laundering on February 16.

The commission subsequently approved filing the application before the court.

New Age