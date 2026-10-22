3,000 tourists rescued after UPDF fires at tourists, law enforcers in Sajek: ISPR

A gunfight between law enforcement personnel and an armed group broke out in Sajek’s Ujobaazar area in Rangamati on 22 October 2026. Photo: Focus Bangla

Around 3,000 tourists stranded in Sajek were safely evacuated with the help of the Bangladesh Army and police after armed members of the United People’s Democratic Front (UPDF) opened fire on tourists and law enforcers during a road blockade in Rangamati today (22 October).

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, the incident took place in the Gangaram Bazar area of Sajek, disrupting traffic on the Sajek-Baghaihat road and leaving thousands of tourists stranded.

The release said armed UPDF members had blocked the road by forcing local residents to act as human shields. The Army and police jointly took security measures to evacuate the stranded tourists safely to Khagrachhari.

Around 10am, protesters obstructed tourist vehicles in Gangaram Bazar, halting their movement. Army and police patrol teams attempted to negotiate with the protesters to ensure safe passage for the tourists, according to the release.

However, around 10:45am, the protesters began throwing bricks and stones at law enforcers and tourists at the instigation of the UPDF. The security forces dispersed the protesters using batons and restored the movement of tourist vehicles, the ISPR said.

Around 11am, armed UPDF members fired approximately 30–40 rounds at law enforcers and tourists, according to preliminary information cited in the release.

An Army patrol team returned fire in self-defence and to protect the tourists, prompting the armed individuals to flee the scene, it said.

The stranded tourists were subsequently evacuated through coordinated efforts by the Army and police. No casualties were reported in the incident, according to the ISPR.

ISPR alleges blockade was pre-planned

The press release said preliminary information suggested the blockade and violence had been pre-planned by the UPDF. It also expressed concern over allegations that local residents had been intimidated into participating in the blockade and used as human shields.

According to the release, some armed UPDF members had taken positions in tourist areas after coming under pressure from ongoing security operations in different parts of the Chattogram Hill Tracts.

The ISPR said such violent activities threatened peace, stability and public safety in the region, while adversely affecting tourism and local livelihoods.

It also expressed concern over tourists being exposed to security risks and local residents allegedly being forced to take part in blockades.

The Bangladesh Army said it continued to work with the civil administration and other law enforcement agencies to maintain peace and stability in the Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) and protect the lives and property of local residents and tourists. It added that these efforts would continue.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/3000-tourists-rescued-after-updf-fires-tourists-law-enforcers-sajek-ispr-1580311