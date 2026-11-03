Police have filed four cases over incidents of arson and vandalism during ongoing protests by garment workers in Gazipur and arrested 22 people in connection with the incidents.

The cases were filed against unidentified individuals, police said.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) Commissioner Israil Howlader told The Daily Star that the cases were filed over incidents of arson and vandalism linked to demonstrations by garment workers demanding higher wages.

Since Sunday morning, workers have staged protests in several industrial areas, including Bhogra, Naojor, Konabari, Kashimpur, Mouchak, Safipur, Chandra and Palli Bidyut.

At one stage, protesters today blocked the Dhaka-Tangail and Dhaka-Mymensingh highways, bringing traffic on both routes to a standstill.

Clashes between protesters and law enforcement personnel also took place, creating tension across different industrial zones.

Gazipur Industrial Police Superintendent Amjad Hossain told The Daily Star that workers set fire to a police pickup van in Naojor and another pickup in Safipur.

The fire on the vehicle in Safipur was later extinguished, he said.

Amjad also said that 150 factories in Gazipur had declared holidays amid the unrest.

Md Arif Hossain, assistant commissioner and executive magistrate at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, said a member of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) was injured in Kaliakair during the protests.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/news/22-arrested-4-cases-filed-over-arson-vandalism-during-gazipur-garment-unrest-4313861