BNP smells a rat in Pori Moni incident

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday alleged that actress Pori Moni’s issue was brought to the limelight to divert people’s attention to a different direction from Khaleda Zia’s illness and the government’s failure to tackle the Covid situation.

Speaking at a roundtable discussion, he also questioned the seven-day remand of businessman Nasir U Mahmud in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.