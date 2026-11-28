Bangladeshi workers film the villas they will never stay in.
he camera pans across the private pool of the beach villa, sweeping from rooftop solar panels to half-finished villas. The resort is being built on an artificial island raised out of Bolidhuffaru lagoon.
“You get it, bro? These houses that you’re looking at, I’m only building them for people from European countries. And even if you want to, you can’t come here,” the man who filmed it wrote over the video in bold Bengali letters.
Thousands of Bangladeshi men work on construction sites across the Maldives, many of them on reclaimed lagoons and uninhabited islands. Few Maldivians, and none of the tourists who come to spend their holidays, ever see these sites while work is under way. What the workers post on TikTok and Facebook offers a rare window onto the lives behind the country’s most famous product.
Bolidhuffaru made the news in late October when workers stopped work for three days over problems sending money home. But the men had been filming the site for months before the strike that led to the deportation of 21 workers.
Life at a worksite
The TikTok clips, posted periodically by different workers, show their daily lives, villas at various stages of completion and photos of their loved ones over Hindi songs or movie dialogue.
Located about 15 kilometres southwest of Malé, the reclaimed Bolhidhuffaru lagoon looks barren, offering very little shade from the blazing sun as workers lay concrete foundations for the resort villas. Cranes in the lagoon erect poles to support wooden decks leading from the beach to overwater villas. The same deck can be seen completed in later videos.
Videos from the construction site are interspersed through photos and videos of loved ones, messages of affection and holiday wishes on Eid.
Many clips show men working on a steel bar reinforcement cage before cement is poured over to cast the concrete slabs. In one clip, a massive concrete pump hose swerves out of control and nearly hits one of the men.
“If you go around and test every expat from head to toe, you’ll see that someone is always unwell,” reads the caption on a video showing several men working on the rebar mesh cage.
Workplace accidents at construction sites are common and many go unreported. Photos and videos of injured workers hospitalised or requiring medical attention are frequently posted on Bangla community Facebook groups. Last Thursday, the Bangladesh High Commissioner visited an injured worker at the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Malé. The 49-year-old man had “sustained serious injuries, including a fractured hip bone, in a workplace accident on November 12,” BSS News reported.
A worker at the Bolidhuffaru site died of suicide on 21 October, police confirmed.
Many videos of the construction scenes include Bengali monologues about the hardships of being a breadwinner working abroad.
“In this scorching sun, in this intense heat, if i just said ‘life abroad is really hard’ you wouldn’t get it, bro. It’s really hard. It only took me a minute to say it, but it’s really hard. The reality is, it’s much more harder than that,” reads one of the translated captions.
“Even being away from home for just two days feels hard. Yet for the sake of a slightly better income, men spend the whole year away from home. You’ll notice he’s always smiling on the phone,” reads another.
Men wait outside the canteen block in long lines, holding plates and waiting to be let in. When the entrances are opened, the crowds rush in, shoving and pushing. An inside view shows the canteen packed.
“Oh Mama, do you know how hard we struggle at work? Even when we go to eat, we have to struggle just the same. Did you really give birth to us to suffer like this?” reads the caption in one video of a packed canteen.
“But this isn’t dad’s restaurant, so you can’t just eat whatever you want. This is life abroad, here you have to eat on time,” reads another.
There are moments of leisure. A video shows a group of men playing beach volleyball as others lounge on rock boulder revetments before sunset. Two friends go for a swim and sit in the shallows, unfinished beachfront villas behind them. A video from one night in June shows several men in blue and white-striped jerseys celebrating as Argentina beat Austria in the group stages of the World Cup.
Groups of men rest in the cafeteria with their heads down on tables or laid back on chairs. They look weary and exhausted. The caption reads: “Luxury is getting a good night’s sleep without having to worry about money.”
Source: Maldives Independent