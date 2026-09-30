‘We will fight until justice’: Muslim MPs detained at India mosque protest

Muslim MPs, community leaders and activists were detained by Delhi Police during a protest at Jantar Mantar against attacks on mosques and other places of worship, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and violence against marginalised communities, Maktoob and ANI reported.

The protest on Tuesday was organised by the Monitoring Committee of Indian Muslims (MCIM) and brought together opposition MPs, civil society members, activists and representatives of Muslim organisations.

Among those detained were Samajwadi Party MPs Ziaur Rahman Barq, Mohibbullah Nadvi and Iqra Munawar Hassan, along with Jamaat-e-Islami Hind vice-president Malik Mohtasim Khan, Students Islamic Organisation president Abdul Hafeez, Fraternity Movement National General Secretary Lubaib Basheer and other protesters, including women.

Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) national secretary Nadeem Khan was placed under house arrest from 9:30am ahead of the protest, according to Maktoob.

The demonstration also raised concerns about accountability from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and controversies surrounding religious structures, reports ANI.

Speaking during the protest, SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq said, “We will not be silenced,” and vowed to continue the fight for justice.

“We will continue to fight until our last breath, until we get justice,” Barq said, according to ANI.

SP MP Mohibbullah Nadvi alleged that people with a particular ideology had taken control of the country’s resources and institutions. He also raised concerns over the security of religious minorities, referring to reported demolitions of mosques and gurdwaras, attacks on churches and violence in Manipur.

Iqra Munawar Hassan criticised the administration’s handling of issues affecting minorities and said Muslims have a fundamental right to protest against attacks on mosques, madrasas, cemeteries and other institutions.

Protesters raised slogans including “Let minorities live in peace”, “Stop bulldozer action” and “Stop attacks on mosques”, while Jamaat-e-Islami Hind called for the immediate release of those detained.

Lubaib Basheer alleged that Delhi Police had denied permission for the demonstration and subsequently detained and manhandled protesters, including elected representatives and community leaders.

The protest came a day after Muslims in Ujjain reportedly removed parts of the historic Shahi Masjid to avert bulldozer action linked to a road-widening project ahead of Simhastha 2028, according to Maktoob.