The Amazon’s colossal prehistoric fish

Jairo Natorce’s surveillance post in Lake Yarina, deep in Peru’s Amazon rainforest, does not have water or electricity. He works alone in this part of the park on the banks of a river full of piranhas and alligators. Here, he has one sole purpose: to protect one of the greatest biodiversity hotspots on the planet and, particularly, a colossal prehistoric ﬁsh called paiche.

For the past 20 years, Natorce has been one of the park rangers in charge of protecting Pacaya Samiria National Reserve, the largest nature reserve in Peru that’s more than two million hectares – half the size of Denmark or Switzerland. The reserve was created in 1972 mainly for the conservation of arapaima gigas, better known in the region as paiche or pirarucu, the second-largest river ﬁsh in the world.

According to a Brazilian legend, the paiche is a mythological creature with origins in a ruthless warrior named Pirarucu, who – due to his extreme cruelty – was damned by gods to be preyed upon by storms, thunder and lightning. Cornered without escape, Pirarucu hid himself in the river where he eventually morphed into a giant ﬁsh with thick red scales.

This legendary ﬁsh can weigh up to 200kg and grow up to 3m long. It belongs to the family Arapaimidae (Osteoglossidae) and to the superorder Osteoglossomorpha, a group of bony fish that have existed since the early Cretaceous (65 to 136 million years ago), a period when dinosaurs such as Tyrannosaurus rex also inhabited the planet. Fossil deposits of the fish have been found in the US state of Wyoming as reported by the Instituto de Investigaciones de la Amazonía Peruana

The paiche has been fished since time immemorial in the inhospitable rivers and lagoons of the Amazon. The firm, white-fleshed fish has historically been salted and dried like bacalao (salt cod), steamed and eaten with rice or yuca, or added to soups and stews. And while the nutritious, lean and exquisite delicacy is popular in the Amazonian diet, paiche was long unknown outside the region.