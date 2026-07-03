Wife sentenced to death for butchering husband

On Thursday, Dhaka’s 16th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Nazmun Nahar Nipu delivered the verdict.

Additional Public Prosecutor Khandaker Shafi Newaz Nasir said the court had also sentenced Fatema Begum, better known as Shilpi, to seven years in prison for disposing of the body.

She was fined Tk 10,000, with a further three months’ imprisonment in default of payment.

Bench Assistant Rahimul Karim Akand said Fatema was produced before the court from jail for the verdict and was sent back to prison after a warrant of conviction was issued.

According to the case details, Banani Police recovered a headless body from a drum in Amtali around 10:30pm on May 30, 2021.

Later that night, after 11pm, Tejgaon Industrial Area Police recovered two severed legs and two severed arms from a bag near the Ena Transport counter at Mohakhali bus terminal.

The six body parts were recovered over two days.

Gulshan Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch (DB) launched an investigation to solve the case.

Fatema was arrested within 12 hours.

During questioning, she told police that disputes over family matters, money and her husband Moyna Mia alias Shakil having multiple marriages had triggered tensions between them.

Police said she had planned the killing by feeding sleeping pills to her autorickshaw driver husband, leaving him unconscious before slitting his throat.

She then cut the body into six pieces.

Fatema put the head in a red cloth bag, the torso in a blue water drum, and the severed arms and legs in a large cloth bag.

She hired a rickshaw for Tk 1,300 and first dumped the torso in Amtali.

The convict later left the bag containing the arms and legs outside the Ena bus counter.

After that, she dumped the bag carrying the head into Gulshan Lake before returning home.

Moyna’s second wife, identified only as Nasrin, filed the case with Tejgaon Industrial Area Police Station on Jun 1.

After her arrest, Fatema confessed to the killing before a court.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/govt-to-reduce-fuel-price-gradually-amit