ACC search panel calls for CVs for chairman, commissioner posts

Published :

Jul 02, 2026 16:34

Interested candidates have been asked to submit their applications by 4pm on Jul 13, reports bdnews24.com.

On Thursday, the committee said it would recommend candidates to the president for appointment as ACC chairman and commissioners under the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004.

Applicants must meet the experience requirements set out in Section 8(1) of the law, while anyone disqualified under Section 8(2) will not be eligible for appointment.

The application must include the candidate’s name, parents’ names, present and permanent addresses, date of birth, nationality, educational qualifications and details of professional experience or employment, including tenure.

Applicants must also provide a mobile phone number and email address.

Candidates have been asked to submit two recent passport-sized colour photographs, a copy of their national identity card, and copies of certificates relating to their academic qualifications and professional experience.

Envelopes must be marked “Curriculum Vitae for the Post of Chairman/Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission”.

Applications can be submitted either to the Central Document Reception Centre at Gate No. 5 of the Secretariat or to the District Magistracy Policy Branch in Room 935 of Building No. 1 of the Cabinet Division.

Those who have already submitted applications or CVs with the required documents will not need to apply again.

The government formed the five-strong search committee on Jun 22, with Appellate Division Justice Md Rezaul Haque as its chair.

Its other members are High Court Justice Razik Al Jalil, Comptroller General of Accounts SM Rezvi, Public Service Commission Chairman Mobashwer Monem and Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani.

The committee held its first meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Under the law, the president will appoint the ACC chairman and commissioners based on its recommendations.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/govt-to-reduce-fuel-price-gradually-amit