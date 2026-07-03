Speaker conveys Bangladesh’s solidarity with Iran during national mourning

He conveyed the solidarity of the government and the people of Bangladesh with the government and the brotherly people of Iran during this period of national mourning.

The Speaker held a meeting with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, in Tehran, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Speaker Ghalibaf warmly welcomed Speaker Hafiz Uddin and the Bangladesh delegation on the occasion of the state funeral of late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He also highlighted the centuries-old friendship and deep cultural and people-to-people ties between Iran and Bangladesh.

Speaker Hafiz Uddin appreciated Speaker Ghalibaf’s constructive role in facilitating the recent peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States, expressing hope that the agreement will usher in lasting peace, stability and prosperity for the Iranian people and the wider region.

He reaffirmed Bangladesh’s support for the ongoing peace process and hoped all parties will build on this momentum to achieve a durable resolution of outstanding issues through dialogue and diplomacy.

The Speaker extended an invitation to Ghalibaf to pay an official visit to Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time.

Hafiz Uddin arrived in Tehran on Thursday to lead the Bangladesh delegation to the state funeral.

Upon his arrival, the delegation was warmly received at the airport by Hamid Reza Haji Babaei, Deputy Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/truly-encouraged-by-overwhelming-response-from-bangladeshi-travellers-india