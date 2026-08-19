Bangladesh’s first electric rail project to be launched on N’ganj-Dhaka-Joydebpur route

Highlights:

50km commuter corridor to be modernised

Daily passenger capacity to exceed 8,45,000 journeys

Train services projected to increase to 235

The government has taken a step towards launching its first railway electrification project on the Narayanganj-Dhaka-Joydebpur commuter corridor, which is expected to more than triple daily passenger capacity and replace diesel-powered trains with electric ones.

The move follows the conclusion of a stakeholder consultation on the proposed project, according to a statement shared on Facebook by the European Union in Bangladesh.

Funded jointly by the European Union, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) under the Global Gateway initiative, the project aims to modernise one of the country’s busiest rail corridors and provide cleaner, more efficient transport.

The project will electrify and modernise 50 kilometres of the existing railway network connecting Narayanganj, Dhaka, and Joydebpur.

Once implemented, daily passenger capacity on the corridor is expected to rise from 2,32,000 to more than 8,45,000 journeys, according to the statement.

Daily train services are also projected to increase from 65 to 235, reducing waiting times and allowing trains to operate at 15-minute intervals during peak hours.

The electrification programme will replace diesel-powered trains with electric rolling stock, which is expected to reduce carbon emissions, noise and air pollution across the greater Dhaka metropolitan area.

Representatives from the Ministry of Railways, Bangladesh Railway, development partners, academics and other stakeholders participated in the consultation.

The project is expected to transform the commuter corridor through expanded capacity and more frequent, cleaner train services.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/bangladeshs-first-electric-rail-project-be-launched-nganj-dhaka-joydebpur-route-1517586