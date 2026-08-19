Modi assures Tarique of ‘honourable reception’ in India, says Trivedi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will receive an “honourable reception” during his visit to India, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi said today (18 August).

“Prime Minister Modi just mentioned one thing. We need to meet. And you can tell them on my behalf that you have the prime minister of India’s assurance that when the honourable prime minister of Bangladesh visits India, he will have such an honourable reception as he deserves,” he said at a reception hosted by the Indian High Commission in honour of leading Bangladeshi businesses and a visiting delegation of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at The Westin Dhaka tonight.

Urging Bangladesh and India to move beyond their differences, Trivedi said, “I am not telling that you forget the past, but keep the past and sort out the difference of the past. But move on. Don’t get stagnant.”

Trivedi said Modi wanted Tarique’s visit to be “memorable”, adding that stronger engagement between the two leaders would ultimately benefit people and businesses in both countries.

“Ultimately, the benefit will go to people and businesses. Business people all over the world have a big role to play in bridging this gap,” he said.

The Indian envoy said India and Bangladesh had “issues” but stressed that differences were natural between vibrant democracies and could be resolved through dialogue and engagement.

“We have been working very closely with the honourable ministers here to make sure that whatever the differences – and differences must happen in any vibrant democracy – are addressed,” he said.

“We deeply understand the concerns of brothers and sisters of Bangladesh. Definitely, there are concerns. But this is a partnership of equals.”

Trivedi said the two countries shared history, culture and aspirations, particularly among their large youth populations.

“We don’t only share border, we share dreams, we share aspiration and equality,” he said, stressing the importance of people-to-people relations.

He also urged businesses in both countries to play a greater role in strengthening bilateral ties, saying the private sector had a major stake in maintaining good relations between countries where it invests.

‘Neighbourhood is very important’

Trivedi said India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy was one of the reasons he had been sent to Bangladesh, adding that the two countries had gone through “hiccups” but should not allow differences to undermine their broader relationship.

“We have shared history, we have shared culture and this is where we need to foster,” he said.

He said India wanted to work with the new Bangladesh and create opportunities for its young population.

“This is a new Bangladesh. And this new Bangladesh has the youth. And youth has also gone through a lot of struggles and a lot of sacrifice. So, our objective obviously [is] to have peace and prosperity and the youth must get that opportunity,” he said.

Trivedi urged both sides to address differences over the past while continuing to move forward.

He identified mutual and unconditional trust as the foundation of a lasting relationship between the two countries.

“The foundation of any long-lasting relation is mutual and unconditional trust,” he said.

CII delegation in Dhaka

Trivedi expressed gratitude to the CII for bringing a business delegation to Bangladesh and to Bangladeshi business leaders for attending the reception in large numbers.

Earlier, the Indian High Commission said the CII delegation was visiting Dhaka to explore opportunities for expanding trade, investment and industrial cooperation between the two countries.

Trivedi said the private sector had a crucial role in creating employment and opportunities, noting that governments alone could not provide everything.

He called on Indian and Bangladeshi businesses to work together to strengthen economic ties and contribute to a new chapter in bilateral relations.

The remarks come as Dhaka and New Delhi seek to reset bilateral ties under the new Bangladesh government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

India has already invited Tarique to visit New Delhi, with Trivedi saying last month that New Delhi was eagerly awaiting the visit.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/foreign-policy/modi-assures-tarique-honourable-reception-india-says-trivedi-1518706