Why the IGP’s ‘crossfire’ remark cannot be dismissed as a metaphor

For years since the inception of the Rapid Action Battalion (now Special Response Battalion) in 2004, the story followed a familiar script: members of the battalion would take a detained suspect out at night to recover weapons or arrest alleged accomplices. The suspect’s associates would supposedly open fire. Officers would return fire. When the shooting stopped, the suspect would be found dead.

A weapon, some ammunition, and, during anti-narcotics drives, packets of drugs would often be conveniently listed as recovered. The law-enforcement personnel would usually survive, sometimes with minor injuries, and more often, unscathed. The dead person would be described as a criminal, terrorist or drug dealer before a court had established the allegation.

The official term was “crossfire” and later “gunfight”. And over the years, it fooled no one.

The scale was staggering. An analysis of Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) data shows that 2,957 people were killed in alleged crossfire or gunfights involving law-enforcement agencies between 2004 and September 2026.

Police accounted for 1,371 deaths, or approximately 46% of the total. RAB accounted for another 1,200. Joint police-RAB operations accounted for 69. Between 2019 and 2021, police units, including the Detective Branch, were involved in 48.05% of alleged extrajudicial killings examined by the Centre for Governance Studies, compared with RAB’s 31.9%.

By 2021, allegations of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and torture had placed RAB at the centre of an international human-rights crisis. The US sanctioned the force and several of its officials.

It has become a harrowing instance of institutional murder committed by state-sanctioned forces. That is why Inspector General of Police Md Ali Hossain Fakir’s remarks on 26 October produced such an immediate reaction.

“Our responsibility is to apply the law and the Constitution wherever and whenever necessary,” he said at an event in Chawkbazar. “If a crossfire is necessary, and the government allows it, we will proceed accordingly.”

He presented the remark as part of a complaint about the constraints faced by police.

The condemnation was swift.

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) demanded that the IGP withdraw the statement, apologise unconditionally and be removed from office until accountability was ensured.

ASK called the comment incompatible with constitutional rights and the rule of law. The Human Rights Support Society demanded that the government explain whether the IGP had expressed official policy or a personal position.

The government subsequently distanced itself. Prime Minister’s Information and Broadcasting Adviser Dr Zahed Ur Rahman said, “The government does not support extrajudicial killings in any form. The IGP has already backtracked on his statement. The prime minister will decide on the matter after returning to the country.”

TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman identified the contradiction at the heart of the IGP’s sentence.

“No government approval can legitimise an extrajudicial killing. The rights to legal protection and to life and personal liberty guaranteed under Articles 31 and 32 of the Constitution cannot be set aside by executive decisions,” he explained.

The police may use necessary and proportionate force to protect life. Sections 96 to 106 of the Penal Code recognise the right of private defence under specified conditions. But self-defence is a response to an immediate threat. It is not an advanced authority to take a detained person somewhere and kill them as punishment.

A person accused of even the gravest offence retains the right to legal protection and trial. The government cannot replace the judiciary with permission given to armed officers.

A metaphor rewritten in two statements

In its clarification, Police Headquarters first said the IGP had used “crossfire” in its literal sense and did not mean extrajudicial killing. In a revised clarification issued shortly afterwards, it added that the term had been used “metaphorically” to convey strict enforcement against drug dealers, terrorists, extortionists and other criminals.

The progression weakened rather than strengthened the explanation.

If “crossfire” was literal, it meant an exchange of gunfire — not general law enforcement. If it was metaphorical, it remains unclear why the country’s police chief chose a word inseparable in Bangladesh from thousands of contested deaths.

More importantly, the IGP did not merely mention crossfire abstractly. He made it conditional on necessity and government permission. In verbatim, if required, and if authorised, police would do it. Metaphors do not ordinarily require executive approval.

Police Headquarters also cited 176 attacks on officers during the first 10 months of 2026, in which four police personnel were killed and 370 seriously injured. The right of an officer to defend life during an attack is legally distinct from “crossfire” as Bangladesh has experienced it.

Iftekharuzzaman criticised the clarification, saying, “The clarification issued by the police authority is nothing more than eyewash, and doesn’t deserve serious consideration. He should unconditionally withdraw the statement while the government has the responsibility to specifically clarify its position on the matter and hold him to account. Failing which the question will remain open if the government condones the IGP’s stance on crossfire.”

Human-rights activist and former member of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances Nur Khan Liton rejected that sanitised interpretation.

“Crossfire incidents in Bangladesh do not generally occur during gunfights between two sides. People are taken into custody and killed, and the deaths are then presented as ‘crossfire’. Everyone knows this.”

For Nur Khan, the gravity lies not only in the expression used but in the office from which it came.

“When someone at the highest level of the police makes a statement that violates the Constitution and the law, they should be brought to justice. When the IGP makes such an irresponsible statement, he should not remain in the position even for a moment on moral grounds.”

Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Manzill Murshid was more cautious about the immediate context, describing the remark as possibly emotional and allowing that the IGP might have been referring to an anti-drug operation or another law-and-order concern. But he rejected the substance of the proposition.

“Perhaps 10% of the incidents were genuine crossfire, but the remaining 90% were portrayed as crossfire. In a democratic state that upholds the Constitution and the rule of law, there can be no justification for crossfire killings. If someone commits a crime, there must be an impartial investigation and trial under existing laws.”

Murshid said punishment could follow only from a court’s verdict. “A convicted person may face the death penalty, life imprisonment or another punishment prescribed by law. But there is no scope for killing anyone outside the judicial process.”

He also questioned whether someone holding the country’s highest police office should remain in that position if he genuinely believes crossfire could be used.

A statement that travels down the chain

The most dangerous consequence may not be whether the IGP personally intended to order an unlawful killing. It is how personnel beneath him may interpret his words.

If the head of the force describes crossfire as an available option awaiting government approval, field officers may hear that lethal shortcuts remain institutionally imaginable. TIB warned that the statement could be perceived as an implicit licence for unlawful force.

It also threatens future accountability. If an alleged extrajudicial killing occurs, the IGP’s statement could be cited to argue that the political executive had authorised the practice. This is why the controversy concerns reform, not vocabulary.

Nabila Idris, an academic, human-rights activist and former member of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances in Bangladesh, argues that treating the controversy as the mistake of one police chief would miss the structural problem.

“I would not place the blame exclusively on the IGP or the security forces. Pay attention to his wording: he said they could do it if the government gave them permission. This shows that even they recognise that ultimate authority rests with the government. The power to reform these institutions remains in the government’s hands, and the government’s lack of willingness to undertake reform is therefore a crucial issue,” she said.

For Idris, the remark is connected to the failure to establish independent oversight through measures such as a police commission, an effective human-rights commission and legislation allowing independent investigations into enforced disappearances.

“We must remain absolutely uncompromising on reform. Otherwise, we will simply be relying on the goodwill of whoever happens to be the head of government.”

Goodwill, she warned, must be renewed every day, while institutions outlast individual leaders.

“Eventually, that goodwill will run out. At that point, these practices will become normalised and effectively legitimised. We began with crossfire and extrajudicial killings, and we are now on the 200th day since an enforced disappearance. All these practices can gradually become normalised.”

Recorded crossfire deaths involving police and RAB have fallen sharply, with none reported after 2024 in ASK’s year-wise data. That progress should have created space to bury the doctrine permanently. Instead, Bangladesh’s highest-ranking police officer brought it back into official speech — as a possibility, a request for power and then, after condemnation, a metaphor.

For a country carrying nearly 3,000 deaths under that vocabulary, “crossfire” cannot be an innocent figure of speech. It is an institutional memory of how easily an allegation became a death sentence — and how often the state wrote the verdict after the bullet.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/features/panorama/why-igps-crossfire-remark-cannot-be-dismissed-metaphor-1585076