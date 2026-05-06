Why is this measles explosion in BD?

The government later evaluates the would-be suppliers’ quotations before placing orders. However, UNICEF reportedly strongly opposed that move by the then-interim government fearing it might disrupt the existing immunization system leading to a measles outbreak. But as expected, the tendering process to procure vaccines fell into the trap of bureaucratic tardiness. As a result, the supply of vaccines dried up leading to nationwide stockouts. All this hampered the routine immunization campaign, which was originally planned for 2024, but postponed to 2025 and ultimately cancelled amid political instability. Unsurprisingly, we have now the worst outbreak of measles in recent history. The rapid transmission of the measles epidemic has taken place in a fertile ground as malnutrition among children is rife in Bangladesh with 28 per cent of its under-5 children being stunted, while10 per cent is suffering from wasting. Small wonder that the situation has contributed to the rising rate as well as severity of the disease (measles) and attendant fatalities. There is also vitamin A deficiency, which weakens defence against the disease among children. Notably, the country missed three of its biannual vitamin A distribution campaigns, says experts. The good news is, the incumbent BNP-led government has reinstated the original system of procuring vaccines through UNICEF and since early April launched a vaccination campaign among children aged 6 months to 5 years in high-risk areas. And, since April 20 has started a nationwide campaign to vaccinate 18 million children. The DGHS, so far till yesterday confirmed measles-related deaths at 50 and suspected fatalities at 244. Given the high rate at which measles is now spreading, experts fear, the emergency vaccination campaign now in force is unlikely to stop the epidemic shortly. Even so, let us hope for the best.

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Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/views/opinions/why-is-this-measles-explosion-in-bd