Why are young professionals leaving Bangladesh?

If you ask any multinational, regional, or large local corporate CEOs what keeps them awake at night, the most common reply is likely to be—employee retention. Be it Standard Chartered, Citibank, or PwC, many potential CEO candidates have been lost to first-world countries, and this exodus continues. They were mostly from reputed business schools or engineering universities. Their exit interviews revealed almost a common thread of answers.

Bangladesh has been witnessing a concerning exodus of young professionals, a trend referred to as “brain drain.” Talented individuals across diverse sectors are leaving the country in search of better opportunities abroad, raising questions about the underlying causes and potential solutions to stem this outflow. While migration for career or education is not unusual, the scale at which young professionals are leaving has sparked debate about the nation’s ability to retain its brightest minds.

One of the most significant reasons for this migration is the pursuit of higher education. Many young Bangladeshis dream of accessing world-class educational opportunities unavailable at home. For example, programmes in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence and biotechnology remain largely underdeveloped in Bangladesh. In contrast, countries like Canada, the US, and Australia offer not only top-tier universities but also opportunities to gain hands-on experiences.

Analysts highlight that the gaps between education and the job market in Bangladesh are significant. Without competitive programmes and international-standard training, it is only natural that students will seek education elsewhere.

For those who stay in Bangladesh after completing their education, the challenges of career progression often become a driving factor for migration. The absence of multinational giants like Apple, Google, Facebook, or even Amazon creates a vacuum of high-quality jobs that could nurture local talent. Instead, young professionals look to the US, Singapore, and other countries where such opportunities abound.

Moreover, local firms often fail to provide competitive salaries, clear paths for career advancement, employee share option, or, at the very least, a performance-based remuneration structure, making the prospect of staying far less appealing.

Another issue is the lack of strong, visionary leadership to guide young professionals towards opportunities within the country. Many of them feel that the leaders in their industries fail to offer mentorship or demonstrate how success is achievable at home. We, the leaders, are increasingly failing to foster an encouraging organisational culture or provide guidance about the career path. This lack of direction exacerbates their inclination to leave.

Bangladesh’s urban centres, particularly Dhaka, present numerous challenges that diminish the quality of life. Severe traffic congestion, poor air quality, and inadequate public facilities, such as healthcare and transportation, make day-to-day life difficult. For young professionals who have seen a better standard of living abroad, the decision to leave becomes easier for them. Many of them—planning to expand their families after one or two years of marriage—want to leave the country for the protection and betterment of their future generation.

Safety concerns, both political and personal, also play a significant role. Many young professionals view first-world countries as havens of stability where they can live without fear of unrest or uncertainty. Recent instances of civil unrest and political tensions in Bangladesh have only reinforced these perceptions.

The economic downturn and the rapid devaluation of our national currency have further fuelled the exodus. Many professionals find that their earnings at home hold little value compared to what they could earn abroad.

Bangladesh also struggles with extreme inequality, where merit often takes a back seat to connections and privilege. The lack of transparency and fairness in hiring practices frustrates many talented individuals, driving them to seek environments where opportunities are more accessible and merit-based.Though extremely tough, reversing this brain drain will require coordinated efforts from both the public and private sectors. Key solutions must include improving education and career opportunities, investing in infrastructure, strengthening leadership and mentorship, and creating a merit-based system, among other solutions.

Expanding higher education programmes to match global standards and attracting multinationals to set up offices in Bangladesh could create opportunities for both students and professionals. Addressing traffic, pollution, and public health concerns would improve the quality of life and make urban centres more liveable. Additionally, industry leaders must mentor young professionals and demonstrate the possibility of achieving success in Bangladesh. Ensuring transparency in hiring and career progression would also build confidence in the local job market.

Many development partners suggest Bangladesh must work on creating a vibrant ecosystem combining quality education, career opportunities, and a better quality of life. Without these elements, the exodus of talent will continue unabated.

The migration of young professionals is a symptom of deeper systemic issues that Bangladesh must address. While the pursuit of better opportunities abroad is understandable, creating a nurturing environment at home could ensure that the nation’s brightest minds contribute to its progress rather than leaving it behind. It’s time for Bangladesh to rise to the challenge and build a future that its youth can believe in.

Mamun Rashid is the chairman of Financial Excellence Ltd and the founding managing partner of PwC Bangladesh.